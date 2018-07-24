ST. LOUIS — The Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis recently awarded the Journeys School in Jerseyville, Ill. a $6,340 one-time grant through the Carol F. Martin Trust Grant Fund. The grant will help fund a new construction shop and life skills classroom, giving students the opportunity to gain new skills such as laundry, cooking, woodwork and gardening.

“United Way of Greater St. Louis is proud to support Journeys School and their commitment to helping children and young people in our community thrive,” said Veronica Armouti, auxiliary board member of United Way of Greater St. Louis – Southwest Illinois Division. “United Way is able to invest in the varying needs of our community because of the generosity and support of many people.”

The Journeys School serves students ages 11 to 21 who demonstrate a need for educational, emotional or behavioral supports beyond regular school programming. The school serves districts within the Region III Special Education Cooperative, which includes Jersey Community Unit School District 100, Bethalto Community Unit School District 8, East Alton-Wood River High School District 14, East Alton School District 13, Southwestern Community Unit School District 9 and Wood River-Hartford School District15.

Using a curriculum that blends digital and experiential learning, students are also provided with post-secondary transition services, life skills training, goal setting and group therapy. Currently, 92 percent of the students enrolled in the program are of low socio-economic status and 96 percent are identified as having a disability. Since programming began six years ago, 29 students have graduated from Journeys.

“We are so grateful to United Way for their support of Journeys School and of our students and their needs,” said Mary Pearson, principal, Journeys School. “With their generous gift, we’ll be able to expand our life skills and transition programming. Our students thrive when given the opportunity to learn by doing something of interest, and they see how practicing life skills, such as laundry or baking, can be used after they leave school.”

The Carol F. Martin Trust Grant was established in 2015 to provide one-time grants to organizations providing health and human care within the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis area. The receiving organization was determined by a standing committee of the Southwest Illinois Division Auxiliary Board.

