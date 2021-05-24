ST. LOUIS (May 24, 2021) — United Way of Greater St. Louis is offering free rides via transportation network Lyft to help local people access COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Local residents can contact United Way 2-1-1 by dialing 2-1-1 (1-800-427-4626) or visiting 211helps.org to schedule a ride or for more information.

The program, which aims to provide access to thousands of rides to local people over the next year, is available to any resident of the following counties who is having trouble accessing transportation for COVID-19 vaccine appointments: Madison and St. Clair counties in Illinois and St. Louis, St. Charles and Jefferson counties and St. Louis City in Missouri. Rides may only be used for appointments located in those same counties.

“Access to transportation was one of the top local needs identified in our Community Needs Assessment, and the COVID-19 crisis has only amplified this challenge for many of our neighbors without reliable, safe access to vehicles or public transportation,” said Regina Greer, chief impact officer at United Way of Greater St. Louis. “By leveraging the power of our 2-1-1 navigation center and strong network of partners, we are helping to ensure everyone eligible can get to these crucial COVID-19 vaccine appointments.”

Residents should schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointment first, and then contact 2-1-1 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to schedule their rides. Residents may schedule up to four rides per person (a ride to and from each vaccine appointment) and may schedule rides up to seven days in advance. Safety precautions will be in place to keep participants and Lyft drivers safe during rides. Large drive-up vaccination events are not eligible for the program, and other restrictions and eligibility requirements may apply.

In addition to partnering with United Way, the program partners include Anthem, The Centene Charitable Foundation, JPMorgan Chase, National Hispanic Council on Aging, National Asian Pacific Center on Aging, National Urban League, the National Action Network and many others.

“Expanding vaccine access is an important part of helping our neighbors stay safe and helping our entire community on the road to recovery from this crisis,” said Michelle Tucker, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “It takes strong partnerships to address such a critical need in our community, and we are so grateful to Lyft and our corporate partners for recognizing and joining with us to help bridge the gap.”

2-1-1 is available to Missouri and Southwest Illinois residents 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It is staffed by trained specialists to assist individuals and families with fast, free and confidential help finding health and human services. The resource and navigation center has served as a key resource for local people during the COVID-19 crisis, receiving nearly 223,000 requests for assistance in 2020, a 54% increase over 2019.

Individuals can contact 2-1-1 by calling or texting 1-800-427-4626 or visiting 211helps.org, where they can utilize an online chat, search directory or mobile app.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, financial stability, education, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit?www.HelpingPeople.org.

