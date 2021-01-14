United Steelworkers Local 9189 Denounces The Passing Of HB 3653
SPRINGFIELD - The United Steelworkers Local 9189, would like to take this time to denounce the passing of HB 3653.
USW Local 9189 serves members in Madison, Jersey, Greene, and Monroe Counties.
The passing of HB 3653 affects all of us. Our communities will be less safe if we do not STOP this legislation by being signed into law. We too are extremely disappointed and saddened by the process and the passing of the so-called “police reform”. We urge Governor J.B. Pritzker to stand up for many Illinois citizens who value their lives, possessions, and well-being and veto this bill and its extreme provisions.
Respectfully
Matthew Asbury
President USW Local 9189
