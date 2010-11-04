The United Methodist Village cordially invites you to attend our 5th Annual Dinner & Auction on Saturday, November 13, 2010. The doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner is served at 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn, 3800 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton, Illinois.

The event includes: hors d'oeuvers, gourmet dinner, entertainment by Bud Schultz "You Can't Beat Experience Jazz Band," and silent auction.

Your generosity benefits the residents we serve. Proceeds raised from our Dinner & Auction will enable us to update our community, add new programs and help to fund our Benevolent Fund, which helps support residents who have outlived their financial resources.

The cost is $40 per person $80 per couple. Please contact Kelly Keenan in the Development Office by Monday, November 8th to reserve your spot at 466-8662.

