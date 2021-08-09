ST. LOUIS - Tuesday, August 10, 2021, marks the 200th anniversary of Missouri statehood and there's a celebration at St. Louis Union Station.

Communities across the state are commemorating the day with ice cream socials because the ice cream cone is the official state dessert. Visitors can enjoy an ice cream social on the Purina Performance Plaza at Union Station from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., featuring $1 scoops of Clementine's Creamery flavors from Soda Fountain, the retro-style diner restaurant. Or they can stop inside Soda Fountain to enjoy fabulous Freak Shakes, sundaes and other sweet treats on the menu.

Local author Amanda Doyle will be on hand from 4 to 7 p.m. to sign copies of her latest book, 100 Things To Do In Missouri Before You Die, which includes Union Station in its pages.

Article continues after sponsor message

Visitors also can take a spin on the 200-foot-tall St. Louis Wheel where the 200th group to buy tickets on August 10th rides for free to celebrate the state’s 200th birthday.

All the other attractions and games also are open for fun, including mini-golf, the carousel and the mirror maze. Guests can make reservations for a visit to the St. Louis Aquarium or an adventure on the rope course during the day.

The St. Louis Wheel is open daily 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Aquarium is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.with extended hours to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Soda Fountain is open from 11a.m. until 9 p.m. daily.

St. Louis Union Station is located at 201 S. 18th Street, St. Louis, Missouri 63103. Follow the family entertainment destination online at www.stlouisunionstation.com or @unionstationstl.

More like this: