ST. LOUIS, MO. – Known for its commitment to presenting operas in their original language, Union Avenue Opera (UAO) will celebrate its 30th Anniversary Season this summer with performances of Bizet’s Carmen (July 5, 6, 12, 13), Verdi’s Aida: in concert (July 26, 28m, August 3), and Sondheim’s Into the Woods (August 16, 17, 23, 24).

“Each year our audience survey's most requested opera is Bizet's Carmen, and we are thrilled to bring it back to our stage for this special 30th Anniversary season” said UAO Founder and Artistic Director Scott Schoonover. “It promises to be an especially gripping production as we welcome back Elise Quagliata in the title role. In the years since she was last at UAO, she has made this role her own while performing it all over the country” continued Schoonover. Director Mark Frieman insists Carmen is the perfect opera to take someone to who has never been to the opera. “There are many reasons that Carmen has been an audience favorite for generations, but best of all is has unforgettable music! Bizet’s melodies have become such a familiar part of our culture that they are loved not only by opera enthusiasts but by people who have never even been to an opera” said Freiman.

The season continues with Giuseppe Verdi's most epic opera - Aida. “This Aida will be performed as a concert with our largest chorus ever onstage and certainly some of the biggest voices we've heard together in our space. Headlining our cast as Aida is soprano, Marsha Thompson whose incredible performance as Abigaille in 2018’s Nabucco our audiences are sure to remember. Making his UAO debut as Radames is Limmie Pulliam, a Missouri native who recently performed the same role at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City” said Schoonover.

Closing out the festival season is a return to Stephen Sondheim and one of his most-cherished shows, Into the Woods with Jennifer Wintzer in her UAO directorial debut. “I could not be more thrilled for my first time to direct this story to be with the caliber of singers that are attracted to UAO, under the leadership of Scott Schoonover. I find UAO’s history in our community to be outstanding. As an artist, I am most energized when creating work in spaces that strengthen ties within communities. There is something incredibly refreshing about working with a company that understands its scope and size, remaining steadfast to their mission and keeping art at the center” said Wintzer.

In total, UAO will create over 160 paid opportunities during the 2024 Festival Season on stage, in the pit, as part of the design/production teams and so much more (90% from the local St. Louis arts community), in addition to over 100 local volunteer ushers.

Single tickets range from $35 to $60 with a 3-opera season ticket from $75 to $165. Tickets are available online at unionavenueopera.org or by calling 314-361-2881 Monday – Friday between 10:00AM and 3:00PM. Discounts are available for Seniors (65+), Military/Educator, and Young Audiences (under 18). All performances start at 8:00PM (Sunday matinee at 3:00PM) on the UAO stage at 733 N. Union Blvd, just north of the intersection of Union and Delmar Boulevards in the historic Union Avenue Christian Church. Free parking is available in the lots behind the venue and overflow parking is available on the street.

