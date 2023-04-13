JERSEYVILLE - The Unified Child Advocacy Network, a local organization which assists child victims of abuse, is hosting an Open House this Friday, April 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. to debut their new office at 101 N. State Street in Jerseyville to the public.

“Unified Child Advocacy Network (UCAN) is an organization which was developed to bring together a community effort to ensure the safety and well being of our children,” said Melissa Dandino with the organization.

“Our mission is to serve, protect and advocate for children affected by sexual and serious physical abuse, and to educate the community about child abuse.”

UCAN conducts forensic interviews with children to allow them to tell their story one time in a comfortable environment, for those interviews to be used in investigating their case of abuse.

At the Open House, attendees will be able to tour the interview room as well as the rest of the new office space, and meet the UCAN staff. Food and drink will also be provided.

Dandino said the organization serves the counties of Calhoun, Jersey, Greene, Macoupin and Montgomery with “services for child victims and non-offending families.” To find out more about UCAN, visit their Facebook page or unifiedchildadvocacy.org.

