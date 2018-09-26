WOOD RIVER - There are some moments in time in sports that are unforgettable. The East Alton-Wood River-Roxana Alumni Football USA game Saturday had some of those moments.

The score of the game was important to the players, but the critical thing for all was the camaraderie, the memories of the past and assisting the East Alton-Wood River and Roxana High School football teams with funds raised by the players.

The final score was East Alton-Wood River 35, Roxana 7.

East Alton-Wood River’s quarterback Troy Gibson was the star of the game with three rushing touchdowns. B.K. Tharp also returned a punt for 62 yards for a touchdown and Nate Flanigan had an interception for a score. Josh and Jake Pochek tackled a Roxana back in the end zone for the game’s first points, a two-point safety. Jason Pollard hit three extra points for East Alton-Wood River.

East Alton-Wood River’s super star senior athlete Mike Young, 56, played in the game and was the oldest on the field. Thomas Moore caught a 63-yard touchdown pass for Roxana’s only score with Tony Drew providing the extra point.

The contest raised close to $24,000, an extraordinary amount.

"Our defense lead by Josh Pochek was amazing,” Mike Roper, an East Alton-Wood River coach, and a game organizer, said. “Roxana had one first down in the first half and that came on a penalty. Our offensive line was dominant and we have some quick guys. I told B.K. and Troy I was going to ride them both and they just got it done.

“It was just an all-around team effort. [There were] so many great story lines; we had two running backs in their 50s carry the ball with their sons lead blocking. (Mike Young Sr and Kevin Tharp Sr) We had the Westbrook father and son combo. We had the three Kamps, the Lawsons, Flanigans, Pocheks, all brothers playing together for the first time. It was just a great experience for all involved.

"The Roxana guys were great to work with and Roxana's Mark Briggs. Mark was so organized really helped things go over so well.”

One of the Roxana coaches, Chris Campbell, described the alumni football game perfectly: “The night was electric."

“Hats off to the Wood River Oilers. The end result didn’t show the amount of effort and determination the team put in. The guys were so thankful to get this chance. For some, this was going to be the last hurrah. For the younger guys, they wanted more. We had trouble getting the offense moving in the first half.

“Things equaled out in the second with the long pass to Tom Poore for the touchdown. But a few miscues prevented us from climbing back into the contest. Everyone was thankful for the opportunity to strap the cleats back and we will see what happens moving forward. This was an epic event. I’m unsure of the attendance but it meant so much for me personally having three generations on Charles Raich Field. My father Dave Campbell who graduated 1967, myself in 1994, and my son Kyle who is slated to graduate in 2024.

"I thank God first and foremost for this opportunity and though the outcome didn’t go our way this time the message was bridging the gap. From the trifecta of Raich, Smith, and Welker along with a few others into a new wave of coaches primed to make a name in the long line of great coaches here at Roxana High School.”

