ALTON - Unemployment numbers for May 2018 fell in Alton, Edwardsville and Granite City, according to Illinois Department of Employment statistics released today.

Alton's number dropped to 5.4 percent in May 2018 from 5.8 percent in May 2017; Edwardsville's rate was 3.0 percent in May 2018, down from 3.2 percent in May 2017; and Granite City dropped from 4.8 percent to 4.4 percent.

Article continues after sponsor message

Madison County showed a low 3.8 percent rate compared to 4.2 percent in May 2017; Jersey County was 4.2 percent in May 2018, down from 4.5 percent in May 2017. Macoupin County fell from 4.1 percent in May 2017 to May 2018; Calhoun held steady at 4.5 percent from last year; and Greene County dropped from 4.3 percent in May 2017 to 4.0 percent in May 2018.

The May 2018 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 3.8 percent in May 2018 a decrease of 0.3 percent from last year.

"For the third consecutive month, the employment rate is below the previous year levels in all Metro areas," Jeff Mays, IDES director, said. "And job growth was reported in 11 of the state's 14 Metro areas with many downstate Metros now showing improvement."

More like this: