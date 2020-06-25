SPRINGFIELD –The number of nonfarm jobs decreased over-the-year in May in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas, with six metro areas at record low payrolls, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Data also shows that the unemployment rate increased over-the-year in all metro areas to record highs for the month of May. The official, BLS-approved sub-state unemployment rate and nonfarm jobs series begins in 1990. Data reported prior to 1990 are not directly comparable due to updates in methodology.

“Illinois’ transition into Phase 4 of the Reopen Illinois Plan is another positive step toward the recovery of our state and local economies,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes. “We will continue to closely monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and make necessary adjustments to ensure the health and safety of our citizens while continuing to provide families and small businesses the resources they need for recovery.”

Data shows the number of nonfarm jobs decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas. Total nonfarm jobs were down in Peoria (-16.7%, -28,800), Decatur (-14.7%, -7,600) and Elgin (-14.5%, -38,500). Jobs were down -12.0% (-455,200) in Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights. Job losses occurred across all industries and there were no industry sectors that recorded job growth in a majority of metro areas.

Not seasonally adjusted data compares May 2020 with May 2019. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 14.7 percent in May 2020, a record high for the month of May, dating back to 1976. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 13.0 percent in May 2020, also a record high, dating back to 1948. The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area

May 2020*

May 2019**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

10.9%

3.2%

7.7

Carbondale-Marion

15.0%

3.4%

11.6

Champaign-Urbana

10.0%

3.2%

6.8

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

15.4%

3.3%

12.1

Danville

14.8%

4.2%

10.6

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

14.1%

3.5%

10.6

Decatur

14.8%

4.3%

10.5

Elgin

14.7%

3.5%

11.2

Kankakee

13.3%

4.0%

9.3

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

12.9%

3.3%

9.6

Peoria

15.2%

3.8%

11.4

Rockford

19.3%

5.1%

14.2

Springfield

13.0%

3.3%

9.7

St. Louis (IL-Section)

13.3%

3.4%

9.9

Illinois Statewide

14.7%

3.5%

11.2

* Preliminary I ** Revised

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – May 2020

Metropolitan Area

May

May

Over-the-Year

2020*

2019**

Change

Bloomington MSA

83,000

92,900

-9,900

Carbondale-Marion MSA

52,500

58,100

-5,600

Champaign-Urbana MSA

105,200

115,400

-10,200

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,351,900

3,807,100

-455,200

Danville MSA

25,000

27,300

-2,300

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

168,600

188,800

-20,200

Decatur MSA

44,000

51,600

-7,600

Elgin Metro Division

226,500

265,000

-38,500

Kankakee MSA

43,400

45,800

-2,400

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

373,700

424,800

-51,100

Peoria MSA

143,800

172,600

-28,800

Rockford MSA

131,000

151,100

-20,100

Springfield MSA

97,700

111,000

-13,300

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

227,200

243,300

-16,100

Illinois Statewide

5,419,700

6,158,200

-738,500

*Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area

May 2020

May 2019

Over the Year Change

St. Louis (IL-Section)

13.3 %

3.4 %

9.9

Bond County

12.1 %

3.0 %

9.1

Calhoun County

13.8 %

4.1 %

9.7

Clinton County

11.0 %

2.5 %

8.5

Jersey County

12.9 %

3.9 %

9.0

Macoupin County

11.3 %

3.4 %

7.9

Madison County

13.2 %

3.3 %

9.9

Monroe County

9.9 %

2.5 %

7.4

St. Clair County

14.7 %

3.8 %

10.9

Cities

Alton City

16.9 %

4.9 %

12.0

Belleville City

16.4 %

3.9 %

12.5

Collinsville City

15.1 %

3.3 %

11.8

East St. Louis City

18.0 %

6.1 %

11.9

Edwardsville City

10.2 %

2.5 %

7.7

Granite City

14.2 %

4.1 %

10.1

O'Fallon City

14.2 %

3.2 %

11.0

Counties

Greene County

9.4 %

3.6 %

5.8

Randolph County

13.4 %

3.0 %

10.4

Washington County

12.7 %

1.9 %

10.8

Other Areas

LWIA 21

11.0 %

3.5 %

7.5

LWIA 22

13.1 %

3.3 %

9.8

LWIA 24

13.7 %

3.4 %

10.3

Southwestern EDR

13.4 %

3.3 %

10.1

Metro East Highlights

The May 2020 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 13.3 percent, an increase of +9.9 percentage points from the May 2019 rate of 3.4 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The labor force decreased by -17,724 to 326,666 in May 2020 from 344,390 in May 2019. The number of employed individuals decreased by -49,431 to 283,232 in May 2020 from 332,663 in May 2019. In May 2020, there were 43,434 unemployed people in the labor force. This is an increase of +31,707 compared to the May 2019 total unemployed, 11,727.

Nonfarm payrolls decreased in May 2020 by -16,100 compared to May 2019.

May nonfarm employment increased in Government (+400), Natural Resources and Mining (+50), and Construction (+25).

Decreases in employment over the year included Leisure and Hospitality (-6,425), Educational and Health Services (-3,550), Manufacturing (-3,025) Other Services (-1,525), Professional and Business Services (-1,025), Financial Activities (-550), Trade, Transportation and Utilities (-225), and Information (-275).

