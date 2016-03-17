Unemployment rates increase in most metro areas
CHICAGO – Unemployment rates increased in a majority of the metro areas – as did the number of people entering the workforce – indicating many individuals did not find employment, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
|
Metropolitan Area
|
January 2016
|
January 2015
|
Over-the-Year Change
|
Bloomington
|
6.5%
|
5.3%
|
1.2
|
Carbondale-Marion
|
7.7%
|
6.5%
|
1.2
|
Champaign-Urbana
|
6.7%
|
5.7%
|
1.0
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
|
6.6%
|
6.9%
|
-0.3
|
Danville
|
9.1%
|
7.7%
|
1.4
|
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
|
7.1%
|
6.5%
|
0.6
|
Decatur
|
8.7%
|
7.8%
|
0.9
|
Elgin
|
7.5%
|
6.7%
|
0.8
|
Kankakee
|
8.7%
|
7.9%
|
0.8
|
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI
|
7.0%
|
6.4%
|
0.6
|
Peoria
|
8.6%
|
7.2%
|
1.4
|
Rockford
|
8.5%
|
7.7%
|
0.8
|
Springfield
|
6.6%
|
5.9%
|
0.7
|
St. Louis (IL-Section)
|
7.4%
|
6.8%
|
0.6
|
Illinois Statewide
|
7.1%
|
6.8%
|
0.3
|
* Data subject to revision.
|
|
|
