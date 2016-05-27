First time in six years unemployment rate up in every county

CHICAGO–All metropolitan areas in Illinois experienced over- the-year unemployment rate increases for the third consecutive month, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).

“Illinois is tied for the highest unemployment rate in the nation, even though in prior months, some areas have experienced relatively low unemployment rates,” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “This is the first time since January 2010 that every county has had over-the-year increases in their unemployment rate. This is significant in helping to determine true economic conditions across all regions of the state.”

Illinois businesses added jobs in eight metros, in which the largest increases were seen in:Lake-Kenosha (+3.1 percent, +12,200), Rockford (+2.2 percent, +3,300), and Springfield (+1.5, +1,700). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Divisionincreased (+1.5 percent or +55,000). Illinois businesses lost jobs in six metro areas including Bloomington (-2.7 percent, -2,600), Carbondale-Marion (-1.7 percent, -1,000), and the Quad Cities (-1.6 percent, -2,900). The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metros were: Education and Health Services (11 of 14), Retail Trade (10 of 14), Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (eight of 14), Leisure and Hospitality (eight of 14), Other Services (eight of 14), and Government (eight of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares April 2016 with April 2015. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 6.2 percent in April 2016 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in April 2016 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work, and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

