SPRINGFIELD – The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in September for the sixth consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in twelve metropolitan areas and down in two.

“While today’s data shows us how much has improved across the state over the last year, we know there is still room for further recovery and to get people back to the workforce,”said Deputy Governor Andy Manar.“The Pritzker administration and IDES are committed to enhancing this recovery period by working with employers and dislocated workers to assist them in their search for jobseekers and career opportunities.”

Over-the-year, total nonfarm jobs increased in twelve metropolitan areas and decreased in two. The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Kankakee MSA (+3.1%, +1,300), the Champaign-Urbana MSA (+3.0%, +3,500), and the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (+3.0%, +105,200). Total nonfarm jobs were down in the Bloomington MSA ( -0.6%, -500) and the Rockford MSA ( -0.2%, -300). The industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure & Hospitality (fourteen areas); Transportation, Warehousing & Public Utilities (thirteen areas); Government (ten areas); Other Services (nine areas) and Educational & Health Services (eight areas).

Over-the-year, the unemployment rate decreased in all 14 metropolitan areas; the metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago Metro Division (-6.1 points to 6.1%), the Elgin Metro Division (-2.9 points to 4.9%) and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-2.6 points to 4.1%) and the Illinois section of the St. Louis, MO-IL MSA (-2.6 points to 4.5%). The unemployment rate also decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties for the sixth consecutive month.

Metropolitan Area September 2021* September 2020** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 4.0% 5.8% -1.8 Carbondale-Marion 4.8% 6.8% -2.0 Champaign-Urbana 4.1% 5.6% -1.5 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 6.1% 12.2% -6.1 Danville 5.6% 7.8% -2.2 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 4.1% 6.7% -2.6 Decatur 6.9% 9.4% -2.5 Elgin 4.9% 7.8% -2.9 Kankakee 5.5% 7.8% -2.3 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 4.3% 6.8% -2.5 Peoria 5.1% 7.6% -2.5 Rockford 7.7% 9.3% -1.6 Springfield 4.8% 7.3% -2.5 St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.5% 7.1% -2.6 Illinois Statewide 5.5% 10.1% -4.6 * Preliminary I ** Revised

September September Over-the-Year Metropolitan Area 2021* 2020** Change Bloomington MSA 87,600 88,100 -500 Carbondale-Marion MSA 56,700 55,400 1,300 Champaign-Urbana MSA 118,300 114,800 3,500 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,593,700 3,488,500 105,200 Danville MSA 26,300 25,800 500 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 177,500 174,300 3,200 Decatur MSA 47,800 47,100 700 Elgin Metro Division 243,200 240,400 2,800 Kankakee MSA 43,900 42,600 1,300 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 407,300 400,100 7,200 Peoria MSA 164,500 161,500 3,000 Rockford MSA 139,600 139,900 -300 Springfield MSA 103,700 102,100 1,600 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 233,900 231,000 2,900 Illinois Statewide 5,849,800 5,684,000 165,800 *Preliminary | **Revised

Labor Market Area Sep 2021 Sep 2020 Over the Year Change St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.5 % 7.1 % -2.6 Bond County 3.9 % 5.8 % -1.9 Calhoun County 3.8 % 5.4 % -1.6 Clinton County 2.9 % 4.4 % -1.5 Jersey County 3.5 % 6.1 % -2.6 Macoupin County 3.8 % 5.6 % -1.8 Madison County 4.3 % 6.8 % -2.5 Monroe County 2.7 % 4.5 % -1.8 St. Clair County 5.4 % 8.6 % -3.2 Cities Alton City 7.0 % 10.4 % -3.4 Belleville City 5.9 % 9.7 % -3.8 Collinsville City 4.5 % 8.1 % -3.6 East St. Louis City 10.5 % 15.4 % -4.9 Edwardsville City 2.9 % 4.8 % -1.9 Granite City 5.8 % 8.8 % -3.0 O'Fallon City 4.2 % 6.9 % -2.7 Counties Greene County 3.9 % 5.8 % -1.9 Randolph County 4.1 % 5.5 % -1.4 Washington County 2.9 % 3.3 % -0.4 Other Areas LWIA 21 4.0 % 5.8 % -1.8 LWIA 22 4.2 % 6.7 % -2.5 LWIA 24 4.7 % 7.3 % -2.6 Southwestern EDR 4.5 % 7.0 % -2.5

Metro East Highlights

The September 2021 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 4.5 percent. The over-the-year rate decreased -2.6 percentage points from the September 2020 rate of 7.1 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The labor force decreased by -8,329 in September 2021 to 333,204 from 341,533 in September 2020. The number of employed individuals increased by +1,011 to 318,305 in September 2021 from 317,294 in September 2020. In September 2021, there were 14,899 unemployed people in the labor force. This is a decrease of -9,340 compared to the 24,239 unemployed in September 2020.

The number of total nonfarm jobs in September 2021 was 233,900 compared to 231,000 in September 2020, which is an increase of +2,900.

Payrolls increased in Government (+1,900), Leisure and Hospitality (+1,000), Educational and Health Services (+400), Other Services (+200), Wholesale Trade (+100), and Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (+100).

Employment declined in Retail Trade (-300), Financial Activities (-300), and Information (-200).

No change was reported in Mining and Construction, Manufacturing, and Professional and Business Services.

Note: Monthly 2020 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2021, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.

