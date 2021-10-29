Unemployment Rates Down For The Sixth Consecutive Month, Jobs Up In Most Metro Areas
SPRINGFIELD – The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in September for the sixth consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in twelve metropolitan areas and down in two.
“While today’s data shows us how much has improved across the state over the last year, we know there is still room for further recovery and to get people back to the workforce,”said Deputy Governor Andy Manar.“The Pritzker administration and IDES are committed to enhancing this recovery period by working with employers and dislocated workers to assist them in their search for jobseekers and career opportunities.”
Over-the-year, total nonfarm jobs increased in twelve metropolitan areas and decreased in two. The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Kankakee MSA (+3.1%, +1,300), the Champaign-Urbana MSA (+3.0%, +3,500), and the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (+3.0%, +105,200). Total nonfarm jobs were down in the Bloomington MSA ( -0.6%, -500) and the Rockford MSA ( -0.2%, -300). The industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure & Hospitality (fourteen areas); Transportation, Warehousing & Public Utilities (thirteen areas); Government (ten areas); Other Services (nine areas) and Educational & Health Services (eight areas).
Over-the-year, the unemployment rate decreased in all 14 metropolitan areas; the metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago Metro Division (-6.1 points to 6.1%), the Elgin Metro Division (-2.9 points to 4.9%) and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-2.6 points to 4.1%) and the Illinois section of the St. Louis, MO-IL MSA (-2.6 points to 4.5%). The unemployment rate also decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties for the sixth consecutive month.
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
Metropolitan Area
September 2021*
September 2020**
Over-the-Year Change
Bloomington
4.0%
5.8%
-1.8
Carbondale-Marion
4.8%
6.8%
-2.0
Champaign-Urbana
4.1%
5.6%
-1.5
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
6.1%
12.2%
-6.1
Danville
5.6%
7.8%
-2.2
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
4.1%
6.7%
-2.6
Decatur
6.9%
9.4%
-2.5
Elgin
4.9%
7.8%
-2.9
Kankakee
5.5%
7.8%
-2.3
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI
4.3%
6.8%
-2.5
Peoria
5.1%
7.6%
-2.5
Rockford
7.7%
9.3%
-1.6
Springfield
4.8%
7.3%
-2.5
St. Louis (IL-Section)
4.5%
7.1%
-2.6
Illinois Statewide
5.5%
10.1%
-4.6
* Preliminary I ** Revised
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) –September 2021
September
September
Over-the-Year
Metropolitan Area
2021*
2020**
Change
Bloomington MSA
87,600
88,100
-500
Carbondale-Marion MSA
56,700
55,400
1,300
Champaign-Urbana MSA
118,300
114,800
3,500
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division
3,593,700
3,488,500
105,200
Danville MSA
26,300
25,800
500
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA
177,500
174,300
3,200
Decatur MSA
47,800
47,100
700
Elgin Metro Division
243,200
240,400
2,800
Kankakee MSA
43,900
42,600
1,300
Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division
407,300
400,100
7,200
Peoria MSA
164,500
161,500
3,000
Rockford MSA
139,600
139,900
-300
Springfield MSA
103,700
102,100
1,600
Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA
233,900
231,000
2,900
Illinois Statewide
5,849,800
5,684,000
165,800
*Preliminary | **Revised
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas
Labor Market Area
Sep 2021
Sep 2020
Over the Year Change
St. Louis (IL-Section)
4.5 %
7.1 %
-2.6
Bond County
3.9 %
5.8 %
-1.9
Calhoun County
3.8 %
5.4 %
-1.6
Clinton County
2.9 %
4.4 %
-1.5
Jersey County
3.5 %
6.1 %
-2.6
Macoupin County
3.8 %
5.6 %
-1.8
Madison County
4.3 %
6.8 %
-2.5
Monroe County
2.7 %
4.5 %
-1.8
St. Clair County
5.4 %
8.6 %
-3.2
Cities
Alton City
7.0 %
10.4 %
-3.4
Belleville City
5.9 %
9.7 %
-3.8
Collinsville City
4.5 %
8.1 %
-3.6
East St. Louis City
10.5 %
15.4 %
-4.9
Edwardsville City
2.9 %
4.8 %
-1.9
Granite City
5.8 %
8.8 %
-3.0
O'Fallon City
4.2 %
6.9 %
-2.7
Counties
Greene County
3.9 %
5.8 %
-1.9
Randolph County
4.1 %
5.5 %
-1.4
Washington County
2.9 %
3.3 %
-0.4
Other Areas
LWIA 21
4.0 %
5.8 %
-1.8
LWIA 22
4.2 %
6.7 %
-2.5
LWIA 24
4.7 %
7.3 %
-2.6
Southwestern EDR
4.5 %
7.0 %
-2.5
Metro East Highlights
The September 2021 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 4.5 percent. The over-the-year rate decreased -2.6 percentage points from the September 2020 rate of 7.1 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.
The labor force decreased by -8,329 in September 2021 to 333,204 from 341,533 in September 2020. The number of employed individuals increased by +1,011 to 318,305 in September 2021 from 317,294 in September 2020. In September 2021, there were 14,899 unemployed people in the labor force. This is a decrease of -9,340 compared to the 24,239 unemployed in September 2020.
The number of total nonfarm jobs in September 2021 was 233,900 compared to 231,000 in September 2020, which is an increase of +2,900.
Payrolls increased in Government (+1,900), Leisure and Hospitality (+1,000), Educational and Health Services (+400), Other Services (+200), Wholesale Trade (+100), and Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (+100).
Employment declined in Retail Trade (-300), Financial Activities (-300), and Information (-200).
No change was reported in Mining and Construction, Manufacturing, and Professional and Business Services.
Note: Monthly 2020 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2021, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.
