CHICAGO – Unemployment rates increased over-the-year in October in twelve of Illinois’s metropolitan areas and decreased in two, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Data also show nonfarm jobs increased in ten of the metropolitan areas.

“The unemployment rate increased over the year in most metro areas across the state,” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “The increases were mostly due to more people reentering the job market and not immediately securing a job.”

Illinois businesses added jobs in ten metro areas, with the largest increases in: Kankakee (+5.7 percent, +2,700), the Quad Cities (+2.0 percent, + 3,700), and Lake (+1.8 percent, +7,400). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division increased (+0.8 percent or +29,400). Illinois businesses lost jobs in three metro areas: Carbondale-Marion (-0.7 percent, -400), Springfield (-0.4 percent, -400), and Peoria (-0.1 percent, -100). Bloomington was unchanged.

The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included Manufacturing (11 of 14), Professional and Business Services (11 of 14), Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (9 of 14), Education and Health Services (9 of 14), Mining and Construction (8 of 14), and Wholesale Trade (8 of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares October 2018 with October 2017. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 4.2 percent in October 2018 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.5 percent in October 2018 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

