CHICAGO – Unemployment rates decreased over-the-year in August in thirteen of Illinois’s metropolitan areas and was unchanged in one, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Data also show nonfarm jobs increased in ten of the metropolitan areas.

“The unemployment rate continued its downward trend in all metro areas except one where it was unchanged,” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “These are some of the lowest unemployment rates we have seen in years. In fact, for the sixth consecutive month, the Chicago metro area had its lowest unemployment rate on record.”

Illinois businesses added jobs in ten metro areas, with the largest increases in: Kankakee (+6.2 percent, +2,900), Champaign-Urbana (+1.6 percent, +1,700), the Quad Cities (+1.1 percent, + 2,100), and Rockford (+1.1 percent, +1,600). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division increased (+0.8 percent or +28,400). Illinois businesses lost jobs in three metro areas: Carbondale-Marion (-0.9 percent, -500), Springfield (-0.3 percent, -400), and Bloomington (-0.2 percent, -200). Total nonfarm jobs were unchanged in Peoria.

The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included Mining and Construction (10 of 14), Manufacturing (10 of 14), Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (10 of 14), Professional and Business Services (10 of 14), Leisure and Hospitality (9 of 14), and Education and Health Services (8 of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares August 2018 with August 2017. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 4.2 percent in August 2018 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in August 2018 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work, and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

Non Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – August 2018

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates (percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Metro East Highlights

Help Wanted

Area employers advertised for 8,700 openings in August and approximately 81 percent sought full-time employment, according to Help Wanted OnLine data compiled by the Conference Board. It is a global, independent business membership and research association. Employers actually need more workers than the help wanted ad indicates because some industries, such as construction, typically do not advertise job openings.

The August 2018 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 4.5 percent, a decrease of (-0.4%) from the August 2017 rate of 4.9 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The number of employed individuals increased by +4,230 to 329,062 in August 2018 from 324,832 in August 2017. The labor force increased by +3,190 to 344,689 in August 2018 from 341,499 in August 2017. In August 2018, there were 15,627 unemployed people in the labor force. This is a decrease of -1,040 compared to the August 2017 total unemployed of 16,667.

Over the year, nonfarm payrolls increased by (+1,100).

Employment increased in Manufacturing (+900), Retail Trade (+400), Professional and Business Services (+400), Wholesale Trade (+300), Leisure and Hospitality (+300), and Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (+100) in August 2018 compared to August 2017.

Decreases in employment over the year included Educational and Health Services (-500), Financial Activities (-400), Government (-400), Other Services (-200), and Information

(-100).

Payrolls in Other Services remained stable with no change over the year.

Note:

Monthly 2017 unemployment rates and total non-farm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February 2018, as required by the U.S. Dept. of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) . Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.

Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. LWA— Local Workforce Area 21 is composed of Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Montgomery, Morgan, Scott and Shelby Counties.

LWA— Local Workforce Area 22 is composed of Bond and Madison Counties.

LWA— Local Workforce Area 24 is composed of Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington Counties.

