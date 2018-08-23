CHICAGO–Unemployment rates decreased over-the-year in July in all of Illinois’s metropolitan areas, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Data also show nonfarm jobs increased in ten of the metropolitan areas.

“The number of employed people increased in all metro areas, which contributed to the decrease in the unemployment rate,” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “This has driven the unemployment rate down to near record lows across the state. In fact, the Chicago metro area had its lowest July unemployment rate on record.”

Illinois businesses added jobs in ten metro areas, with the largest increases in: Kankakee (+5.9 percent, +2,700), Elgin (+2.0 percent, +5,100), and Champaign-Urbana (+1.5 percent, +1,600). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division increased (+1.2 percent or +46,500). Illinois businesses lost jobs in three metro areas: Carbondale-Marion (-0.7 percent, -400), Danville (-0.4 percent, -100), and Bloomington (-0.3 percent, -300).

The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included Leisure and Hospitality (12 of 14), Manufacturing (10 of 14), Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (10 of 14), Professional and Business Services (10 of 14), and Education and Health Services (8 of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares July 2018 with July 2017. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 4.3 percent in July 2018 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in July 2018 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work, and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates Metropolitan Area July 2018 July 2017 Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 4.2% 4.3% -0.1 Carbondale-Marion 4.9% 5.0% -0.1 Champaign-Urbana 4.5% 4.6% -0.1 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 4.1% 5.3% -1.2 Danville 5.9% 6.8% -0.9 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 3.7% 4.2% -0.5 Decatur 5.6% 5.7% -0.1 Elgin 4.4% 4.6% -0.2 Kankakee 4.7% 5.1% -0.4 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 4.0% 4.2% -0.2 Peoria 4.9% 5.5% -0.6 Rockford 5.0% 5.6% -0.6 Springfield 4.0% 4.3% -0.3 St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.6% 4.9% -0.3 Illinois Statewide 4.3% 5.1% -0.8 * Data subject to revision.

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – July 2018

Metropolitan Area July 2018* July 2017** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington MSA 91,900 92,200 -300 Carbondale-Marion MSA 56,200 56,600 -400 Champaign-Urbana MSA 108,000 106,400 1,600 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,812,000 3,765,500 46,500 Danville MSA 28,000 28,100 -100 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 186,700 186,100 600 Decatur MSA 51,600 50,900 700 Elgin Metro Division 263,100 258,000 5,100 Kankakee MSA 48,700 46,000 2,700 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 429,000 425,600 3,400 Peoria MSA 172,000 171,500 500 Rockford MSA 152,100 151,100 1,000 Springfield MSA 113,100 113,100 0 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA Article continues after sponsor message 237,200 234,800 2,400 Illinois Statewide 6,151,300 6,075,400 75,900 *Preliminary **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates (percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area July 2018 July 2017 Over-the-Year Change IL Section of St. Louis MSA 4.6% 4.9% -0.3% Bond 4.1% 4.4% -0.3% Calhoun 4.5% 5.0% -0.5% Clinton 3.4% 3.5% -0.1% Jersey 4.4% 4.8% -0.4% Macoupin 4.6% 4.8% -0.2% Madison 4.5% 4.9% -0.4% Monroe 3.3% 3.4% -0.1% St. Clair 5.1% 5.3% -0.2% Cities Alton 6.1% 7.1% -1.0% Belleville 5.2% 5.7% -0.5% Collinsville 4.7% 5.1% -0.4% East St. Louis 8.8% 8.3% 0.5% Edwardsville 3.6% 3.6% 0.0% Granite City 5.5% 5.8% -0.3% O’Fallon 4.5% 4.4% 0.1% Counties Greene 4.6% 5.2% -0.6% Randolph 4.6% 4.7% -0.1% Washington 3.7% 3.1% 0.6% Other Areas LWA 21 4.5% 4.8% -0.3% LWA 22 4.5% 4.9% -0.4% LWA 24 4.6% 4.8% -0.2% Southwestern Economic

Development Region 4.5% 4.8% -0.3%

Metro East Highlights

Help Wanted

Area employers advertised for 5,900 openings in July and approximately 82 percent sought full-time employment, according to Help Wanted OnLine data compiled by the Conference Board. It is a global, independent business membership and research association. Employers actually need more workers than the help wanted ad indicates because some industries, such as construction, typically do not advertise job openings.

The July 2018 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 4.6 percent, a decrease of (0.3%) from the July 2017 rate of 4.9 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The number of employed individuals increased by +7,056 to 334,568 in July 2018 from 327,512 in July 2017. The labor force increased by +6,238 to 350,574 in July 2018 from 344,336 in July 2017. In July 2018, there were 16,006 unemployed people in the labor force. This is a decrease of

818 compared to the July 2017 total unemployed, 16,824.

Over the year, nonfarm payrolls increased by (+2,400).

Employment increased in Manufacturing (+900), Wholesale Trade (+800), Retail Trade (+400), Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (+300), and Leisure and Hospitality (+200) in July 2018 compared to July 2017.

Decreases in employment over the year included Financial Activities (-200), Educational and Health Services (-100), Mining and Construction (-100), and Other Services (-100).

Payrolls in Information and Government remained stable with no change over the year.

Note:

Monthly 2017 unemployment rates and total non-farm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February 2018, as required by the U.S. Dept. of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) . Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.

LWA— Local Workforce Area 21 is composed of Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Montgomery, Morgan, Scott and

Shelby Counties.

LWA— Local Workforce Area 22 is composed of Bond and Madison Counties.

LWA— Local Workforce Area 24 is composed of Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington Counties .

