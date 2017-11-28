Unemployment rate drops in all metro areas for fifth consecutive month
CHICAGO – Unemployment rates decreased over-the-year in October in all of Illinois’s metropolitan areas and in all 102 counties, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Data also show nonfarm jobs increased in eight of the metropolitan areas and decreased in six.
“It is encouraging that the unemployment rate is down statewide and Illinois gained 18,200 jobs over the past year,” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “However, six of the 14 metro areas did not add jobs, which is a clear sign of the need for more sustained job growth across all areas of the state.”
Illinois businesses added jobs in eight metro areas, with the largest increases in: Carbondale-Marion (+2.1 percent, +1,200), Kankakee (+2.0 percent, +900), and Lake/Kenosha (+1.3 percent, +5,300). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division increased (+0.6 percent or +20,800). Illinois businesses lost jobs in six metro areas, with the largest losses in: Danville (-1.0 percent, -300), Springfield (-0.9 percent, -1,100), and Champaign (-0.5 percent, -600).
The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (9 of 14) and Education and Health Services (9 of 14).
Not seasonally adjusted data compares October 2017 with October 2016. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 4.7 percent in October 2017 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in October 2017 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work, and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – October 2017
Metropolitan Area
October
October
Over-the-Year Change
Bloomington MSA
95,900
95,000
900
Carbondale-Marion MSA
59,200
58,000
1,200
Champaign-Urbana MSA
111,900
112,500
-600
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division
3,776,100
3,755,300
20,800
Danville MSA
28,300
28,600
-300
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA
185,100
184,100
1,000
Decatur MSA
51,500
51,700
-200
Elgin Metro Division
258,500
259,200
-700
Kankakee MSA
46,200
45,300
900
Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division
418,100
412,800
5,300
Peoria MSA
177,100
176,800
300
Rockford MSA
151,900
152,500
-600
Springfield MSA
115,500
116,600
-1,100
Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA
240,400
239,100
1,300
Illinois Statewide
6,107,400
6,089,200
18,200
*Preliminary **Revised
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas
Oct
2017
Oct
2016
Over-the-year
Change
IL Section of St.Louis MSA
4.4%
5.3%
-0.9%
Bond
4.0%
4.7%
-0.7%
Calhoun
5.2%
5.9%
-0.7%
Clinton
3.2%
4.1%
-0.9%
Jersey
4.3%
5.4%
-1.1%
Macoupin
4.5%
5.3%
-0.8%
Madison
4.4%
5.4%
-1.0%
Monroe
3.2%
3.8%
-0.6%
St. Clair
4.8%
5.7%
-0.9%
Cities:
Alton
6.1%
7.6%
-0.5%
Belleville
4.9%
5.7%
-0.8%
Collinsville
4.5%
5.2%
-0.7%
East St. Louis
8.4%
10.2%
-1.8%
Edwardsville
3.6%
4.6%
-1.0%
Granite City
5.3%
6.7%
-1.4%
O’Fallon
4.0%
4.7%
-0.7%
Counties:
Greene
4.8%
5.2%
-0.4%
Randolph
3.9%
4.8%
-0.9%
Washington
2.8%
3.6%
-0.8%
Other Areas:
LWA 21
4.4%
5.3%
-0.9%
LWA 22
4.4%
5.4%
-1.0%
LWA 24
4.3%
5.2%
-0.9%
Southwestern Economic Development Region
4.3%
5.3%
-1.0%
Metro East Highlights
Help Wanted
Area employers advertised for 5,700 openings in October and approximately 78 percent sought full-time employment, according to Help Wanted OnLine data compiled by the Conference Board. It is a global, independent business membership and research association. Employers actually need more workers than the help wanted ad indicates because some industries, such as construction, typically do not advertise job openings.
The October 2017 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 4.4 percent, a decrease of (-0.9%) from the October 2016 rate of 5.3 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.
The number of employed individuals decreased by -2,080 to 325,190 in October 2017 from 327,270in October 2016. The labor force decreased by 5,580 to 340,139 in October 2017 from 345,719 in October 2016. In October 2017, there were 14,949unemployed people in the labor force. This is a decrease of 3,500 compared to the October 2016 total unemployed, 18,449.
Over the year, nonfarm payrolls increased by (+1,300).
Employment increased in Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (+700), Retail Trade (+300), Mining and Construction (+200), Manufacturing (+200), Leisure and Hospitality (+200), Wholesale Trade (+100), and Other Services (+100) in October 2017 compared to October 2016.
Decreases in employment over the year included Educational and Health Services (-200), Financial Activities (-200) and Information (-100).
Professional and Business Services, and Government remained stable, with no change in employment over the year.
More like this: