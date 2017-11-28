CHICAGO – Unemployment rates decreased over-the-year in October in all of Illinois’s metropolitan areas and in all 102 counties, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Data also show nonfarm jobs increased in eight of the metropolitan areas and decreased in six.

“It is encouraging that the unemployment rate is down statewide and Illinois gained 18,200 jobs over the past year,” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “However, six of the 14 metro areas did not add jobs, which is a clear sign of the need for more sustained job growth across all areas of the state.”

Illinois businesses added jobs in eight metro areas, with the largest increases in: Carbondale-Marion (+2.1 percent, +1,200), Kankakee (+2.0 percent, +900), and Lake/Kenosha (+1.3 percent, +5,300). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division increased (+0.6 percent or +20,800). Illinois businesses lost jobs in six metro areas, with the largest losses in: Danville (-1.0 percent, -300), Springfield (-0.9 percent, -1,100), and Champaign (-0.5 percent, -600).

The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (9 of 14) and Education and Health Services (9 of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares October 2017 with October 2016. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 4.7 percent in October 2017 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in October 2017 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work, and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – October 2017

Metropolitan Area

October
2017*

October
2016**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington MSA

95,900

95,000

900

Carbondale-Marion MSA

59,200

58,000

1,200

Champaign-Urbana MSA

111,900

112,500

-600

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,776,100

3,755,300

20,800

Danville MSA

28,300

28,600

-300

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

185,100

184,100

1,000

Decatur MSA

51,500

51,700

-200

Elgin Metro Division

258,500

259,200

-700

Kankakee MSA

46,200

45,300

900

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

418,100

412,800

5,300

Peoria MSA

177,100

176,800

300

Rockford MSA

151,900

152,500

-600

Springfield MSA

115,500

116,600

-1,100

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

240,400

239,100

1,300

Illinois Statewide

6,107,400

6,089,200

18,200

*Preliminary **Revised


Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Oct

2017

Oct

2016

Over-the-year

Change

IL Section of St.Louis MSA

4.4%

5.3%

-0.9%

Bond

4.0%

4.7%

-0.7%

Calhoun

5.2%

5.9%

-0.7%

Clinton

3.2%

4.1%

-0.9%

Jersey

4.3%

5.4%

-1.1%

Macoupin

4.5%

5.3%

-0.8%

Madison

4.4%

5.4%

-1.0%

Monroe

3.2%

3.8%

-0.6%

St. Clair

4.8%

5.7%

-0.9%

Cities:

Alton

6.1%

7.6%

-0.5%

Belleville

4.9%

5.7%

-0.8%

Collinsville

4.5%

5.2%

-0.7%

East St. Louis

8.4%

10.2%

-1.8%

Edwardsville

3.6%

4.6%

-1.0%

Granite City

5.3%

6.7%

-1.4%

O’Fallon

4.0%

4.7%

-0.7%

Counties:

Greene

4.8%

5.2%

-0.4%

Randolph

3.9%

4.8%

-0.9%

Washington

2.8%

3.6%

-0.8%

Other Areas:

LWA 21

4.4%

5.3%

-0.9%

LWA 22

4.4%

5.4%

-1.0%

LWA 24

4.3%

5.2%

-0.9%

Southwestern Economic Development Region

4.3%

5.3%

-1.0%


Metro East Highlights

Help Wanted

Area employers advertised for 5,700 openings in October and approximately 78 percent sought full-time employment, according to Help Wanted OnLine data compiled by the Conference Board. It is a global, independent business membership and research association. Employers actually need more workers than the help wanted ad indicates because some industries, such as construction, typically do not advertise job openings.

The October 2017 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 4.4 percent, a decrease of (-0.9%) from the October 2016 rate of 5.3 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The number of employed individuals decreased by -2,080 to 325,190 in October 2017 from 327,270in October 2016. The labor force decreased by 5,580 to 340,139 in October 2017 from 345,719 in October 2016. In October 2017, there were 14,949unemployed people in the labor force. This is a decrease of 3,500 compared to the October 2016 total unemployed, 18,449.

Over the year, nonfarm payrolls increased by (+1,300).

Employment increased in Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (+700), Retail Trade (+300), Mining and Construction (+200), Manufacturing (+200), Leisure and Hospitality (+200), Wholesale Trade (+100), and Other Services (+100) in October 2017 compared to October 2016.

Decreases in employment over the year included Educational and Health Services (-200), Financial Activities (-200) and Information (-100).

Professional and Business Services, and Government remained stable, with no change in employment over the year.

