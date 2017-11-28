Unemployment rate drops in all metro areas for fifth consecutive month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO – Unemployment rates decreased over-the-year in October in all of Illinois’s metropolitan areas and in all 102 counties, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Data also show nonfarm jobs increased in eight of the metropolitan areas and decreased in six. “It is encouraging that the unemployment rate is down statewide and Illinois gained 18,200 jobs over the past year,” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “However, six of the 14 metro areas did not add jobs, which is a clear sign of the need for more sustained job growth across all areas of the state.” Illinois businesses added jobs in eight metro areas, with the largest increases in: Carbondale-Marion (+2.1 percent, +1,200), Kankakee (+2.0 percent, +900), and Lake/Kenosha (+1.3 percent, +5,300). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division increased (+0.6 percent or +20,800). Illinois businesses lost jobs in six metro areas, with the largest losses in: Danville (-1.0 percent, -300), Springfield (-0.9 percent, -1,100), and Champaign (-0.5 percent, -600). The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (9 of 14) and Education and Health Services (9 of 14). Not seasonally adjusted data compares October 2017 with October 2016. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 4.7 percent in October 2017 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in October 2017 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work, and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits. Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – October 2017 Metropolitan Area October

2017* October

2016** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington MSA 95,900 95,000 900 Carbondale-Marion MSA 59,200 58,000 1,200 Champaign-Urbana MSA 111,900 112,500 -600 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,776,100 3,755,300 20,800 Danville MSA 28,300 28,600 -300 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 185,100 184,100 1,000 Decatur MSA 51,500 51,700 -200 Elgin Metro Division 258,500 259,200 -700 Kankakee MSA 46,200 45,300 900 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 418,100 412,800 5,300 Peoria MSA 177,100 176,800 300 Rockford MSA 151,900 152,500 -600 Springfield MSA 115,500 116,600 -1,100 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 240,400 239,100 1,300 Illinois Statewide 6,107,400 6,089,200 18,200 *Preliminary **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas Oct 2017 Oct 2016 Over-the-year Change IL Section of St.Louis MSA 4.4% 5.3% -0.9% Bond 4.0% 4.7% -0.7% Calhoun 5.2% 5.9% -0.7% Clinton 3.2% 4.1% Article continues after sponsor message -0.9% Jersey 4.3% 5.4% -1.1% Macoupin 4.5% 5.3% -0.8% Madison 4.4% 5.4% -1.0% Monroe 3.2% 3.8% -0.6% St. Clair 4.8% 5.7% -0.9% Cities: Alton 6.1% 7.6% -0.5% Belleville 4.9% 5.7% -0.8% Collinsville 4.5% 5.2% -0.7% East St. Louis 8.4% 10.2% -1.8% Edwardsville 3.6% 4.6% -1.0% Granite City 5.3% 6.7% -1.4% O’Fallon 4.0% 4.7% -0.7% Counties: Greene 4.8% 5.2% -0.4% Randolph 3.9% 4.8% -0.9% Washington 2.8% 3.6% -0.8% Other Areas: LWA 21 4.4% 5.3% -0.9% LWA 22 4.4% 5.4% -1.0% LWA 24 4.3% 5.2% -0.9% Southwestern Economic Development Region 4.3% 5.3% -1.0%

Metro East Highlights Help Wanted Area employers advertised for 5,700 openings in October and approximately 78 percent sought full-time employment, according to Help Wanted OnLine data compiled by the Conference Board. It is a global, independent business membership and research association. Employers actually need more workers than the help wanted ad indicates because some industries, such as construction, typically do not advertise job openings. The October 2017 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 4.4 percent, a decrease of (-0.9%) from the October 2016 rate of 5.3 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted. The number of employed individuals decreased by -2,080 to 325,190 in October 2017 from 327,270in October 2016. The labor force decreased by 5,580 to 340,139 in October 2017 from 345,719 in October 2016. In October 2017, there were 14,949unemployed people in the labor force. This is a decrease of 3,500 compared to the October 2016 total unemployed, 18,449. Over the year, nonfarm payrolls increased by (+1,300). Employment increased in Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (+700), Retail Trade (+300), Mining and Construction (+200), Manufacturing (+200), Leisure and Hospitality (+200), Wholesale Trade (+100), and Other Services (+100) in October 2017 compared to October 2016. Decreases in employment over the year included Educational and Health Services (-200), Financial Activities (-200) and Information (-100). Professional and Business Services, and Government remained stable, with no change in employment over the year.