CHICAGO - Unemployment rates decreased over-the-year in September in all of Illinois’s metropolitan areas and in all 102 counties, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Data also show nonfarm jobs increased in six of the metropolitan areas and decreased in eight.

“Seeing the rates drop across the board in all 102 counties is certainly encouraging.” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “But the job growth in the Chicago Metro Area, while it has carried the state during this past year, still lags behind the growth in neighboring states.”

Illinois businesses added jobs in six metro areas, with the largest increases in: Kankakee (+2.3 percent, +1,000), Carbondale-Marion (+2.0 percent, +1,200), and Bloomington (+1.5 percent, +1,400). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division increased (+0.3 percent or +11,100). Illinois businesses lost jobs in eight metro areas, with the largest losses in: Danville (-1.1 percent, -300), Elgin (-0.7 percent, -1,900), Rockford (-0.5 percent, -700), and Champaign (-0.5 percent, -500).

The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included Mining and Construction (10 of 14), Education and Health Services (8 of 14), and Leisure and Hospitality (8 of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares September 2017 with September 2016. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 4.6 percent in September 2017 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in September 2017 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work, and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – September 2017

Metropolitan Area

September
2017*

September
2016**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington MSA

95,100

93,700

1,400

Carbondale-Marion MSA

60,000

58,800

1,200

Champaign-Urbana MSA

110,500

111,000

-500

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,745,800

3,734,700

11,100

Danville MSA

28,200

28,500

-300

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

183,800

183,900

-100

Decatur MSA

51,300

51,400

-100

Elgin Metro Division

256,100

258,000

-1,900

Kankakee MSA

45,400

44,400

1,000

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

419,100

413,900

5,200

Peoria MSA

175,600

176,100

-500

Rockford MSA

151,000

151,700

-700

Springfield MSA

115,900

116,400

-500

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

240,000

238,700

1,300

Illinois Statewide

6,069,300

6,057,000

12,300

*Preliminary **Revised


Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Sept.

2017

Sept.

2016

Over-the-year

Change

IL Section of St. Louis MSA

4.3%

5.7%

-1.4%

Bond

3.9%

4.9%

-1.0%

Calhoun

4.7%

5.8%

-1.1%

Clinton

3.1%

4.2%

-1.1%

Jersey

4.2%

5.7%

-1.5%

Macoupin

4.4%

5.6%

-1.2%

Madison

4.4%

5.8%

-1.4%

Monroe

3.2%

3.9%

-0.7%

St. Clair

4.7%

6.1%

-1.4%

Cities:

Alton

6.0%

8.0%

-2.0%

Belleville

4.9%

6.1%

-1.2%

Collinsville

4.5%

5.7%

-1.2%

East St. Louis

8.0%

10.3%

-2.3%

Edwardsville

3.4%

4.5%

-1.1%

Granite City

5.2%

7.3%

-2.1%

O’Fallon

3.9%

4.8%

-0.9%

Counties:

Greene

4.6%

5.6%

-1.0%

Randolph

4.0%

4.9%

-0.9%

Washington

2.7%

3.7%

-1.0%

Other Areas:

LWA 21

4.3%

5.5%

-1.2%

LWA 22

4.4%

5.8%

-1.4%

LWA 24

4.2%

5.4%

-1.2%

Southwestern Economic Development Region

4.3%

5.6%

-1.3%


Metro East Highlights

Help Wanted

Area employers advertised for 5,800 openings in September and approximately 78 percent sought full-time employment, according to Help Wanted OnLine data compiled by the Conference Board. It is a global, independent business membership and research association. Employers actually need more workers than the help wanted ad indicates because some industries, such as construction, typically do not advertise job openings.

The September 2017 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 4.3 percent, a decrease of (-1.4%) from the September 2016 rate of 5.7 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The number of employed individuals decreased by 1,071 to 324,471 in September 2017 from 325,542in September 2016. The labor force decreased by 5,901 to 339,193 in September 2017 from 345,094 in September 2016. In September 2017, there were 14,722unemployed people in the labor force. This is a decrease of 4,830 compared to the September 2016 total unemployed, 19,552.

Over the year, nonfarm payrolls increased by (+1,300).

Employment increased in Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (+500), Mining and Construction (+400), Retail Trade (+400), Manufacturing (+100), Wholesale Trade (+100), and Leisure and Hospitality (+100) in September 2017 compared to September 2016.

Decreases in employment over the year included Educational and Health Services (-200), and Financial Activities (-100).

Information, Professional and Business Services, Other Services and Government remained stable, with no change in employment over the year.

