CHICAGO - Unemployment rates decreased over-the-year in September in all of Illinois’s metropolitan areas and in all 102 counties, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Data also show nonfarm jobs increased in six of the metropolitan areas and decreased in eight.

“Seeing the rates drop across the board in all 102 counties is certainly encouraging.” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “But the job growth in the Chicago Metro Area, while it has carried the state during this past year, still lags behind the growth in neighboring states.”

Illinois businesses added jobs in six metro areas, with the largest increases in: Kankakee (+2.3 percent, +1,000), Carbondale-Marion (+2.0 percent, +1,200), and Bloomington (+1.5 percent, +1,400). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division increased (+0.3 percent or +11,100). Illinois businesses lost jobs in eight metro areas, with the largest losses in: Danville (-1.1 percent, -300), Elgin (-0.7 percent, -1,900), Rockford (-0.5 percent, -700), and Champaign (-0.5 percent, -500).

The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included Mining and Construction (10 of 14), Education and Health Services (8 of 14), and Leisure and Hospitality (8 of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares September 2017 with September 2016. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 4.6 percent in September 2017 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in September 2017 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work, and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – September 2017