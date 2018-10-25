CHICAGO – Unemployment rates decreased over-the-year in September in twelve of Illinois’s metropolitan areas, increased in one, and was unchanged in one, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Data also show nonfarm jobs increased in ten of the metropolitan areas.

“The unemployment rate continues to decline in most metros” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “At the same time, Illinois also saw its lowest number of unemployment claims filed in the month of September in forty-five years.”

Illinois businesses added jobs in ten metro areas, with the largest increases in: Kankakee (+6.2 percent, +2,900), Elgin (+1.7 percent, +4,300), and the Quad Cities (+1.2 percent, + 2,300). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division increased (+0.7 percent or +25,200). Illinois businesses lost jobs in four metro areas: Carbondale-Marion (-0.9 percent, -500), Springfield (-0.5 percent, -600), Bloomington (-0.4 percent, -400), and Peoria (-0.1 percent, -200).

The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included Manufacturing (10 of 14), Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (10 of 14), Professional and Business Services (10 of 14), Mining and Construction (9 of 14), and Education and Health Services (9 of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares September 2018 with September 2017. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 3.8 percent in September 2018 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.6 percent in September 2018 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

Metro East Highlights

Help Wanted

Area employers advertised for 7,600 openings in September and approximately 80 percent sought full-time employment, according to Help Wanted OnLine data compiled by the Conference Board. It is a global, independent business membership and research association. Employers actually need more workers than the help wanted ad indicates because some industries, such as construction, typically do not advertise job openings.

The September 2018 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 4.0 percent, a decrease of (-0.3%) from the September 2017 rate of 4.3 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The number of employed individuals increased by +7,863 to 349,264 in September 2018 from 341,401 in September 2017. The labor force increased by +8,741 to 335,356 in September 2018 from 326,615 in September 2017. In September 2018, there were 13,908 unemployed people in the labor force. This is a decrease of -878 compared to the September 2017 total unemployed, 14,786.

Over the year, nonfarm payrolls increased by (+900).

Employment increased in Manufacturing (+800), Professional and Business Services (+500), Mining and Construction (+300), Leisure and Hospitality (+300), and Retail Trade (+200) in September 2018 compared to September 2017.

Decreases in employment over the year included Government (-400), Educational and Health Services (-300), Financial Activities (-200), Other Services (-100), Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (-100), and Information (-100).

Wholesale Trade payrolls remained stable with no change over the year.

Note: Monthly 2017 unemployment rates and total non-farm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February 2018, as required by the U.S. Dept. of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.

LWA— Local Workforce Area 21 is composed of Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Montgomery, Morgan, Scott and Shelby Counties.

LWA— Local Workforce Area 22 is composed of Bond and Madison Counties.

LWA— Local Workforce Area 24 is composed of Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington Counties.

