Artfully Alton LIVE* presents a special exhibition by artists and artisans, many of whom have exhibited nationally and have chosen to live in or around Alton. Until now, much of this work has not been seen in Alton.

These eight accomplished artists each work in a different medium: flowers, glass, paint, pen and ink, jacquard weaving, beads, painted textiles, and plaster casts.

Artworks inspired by alive and natural elements, local environs, the human body, traditions of craft, and pop-culture movies probe the resources of rigorous hand workmanship, a refined eye, and the sub-conscious.

Thursday, July 15, 5 to 8pm, Friday, 5 to 8pm and Saturday, 2 to 5pm, “Unearthed” will be on view with live music, refreshments, and several artists at work. At 6pm on Thursday and Friday evenings and at 3pm on Saturday, Hera Gerber demonstrates site specific Wabi Sabi flower arranging. Sara McGibany will demonstrate glass bead-making and Sarah Ansell will be cutting glass and foiling.

Casual to formal jewelry, sculpture, Wabi Sabi flower arrangements, large scale textiles, pen and ink portraits, oil paintings, and stained glass may be purchased directly from the artists.

To preview, visit www.altonartcore.org

Adjacent to the Gallery looking out to the Mississippi River and just 20 miles north of St Louis, a 3000 sqft studio welcomes artists looking to share work space.

For information regarding the exhibition or the collaborative studio/gallery space, please call 618.780.9197

*Artfully Alton LIVE is a feature of Alton Marketplace dedicated to renovation and economic development in our community.

