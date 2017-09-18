EDWARDSVILLE – The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting, Understanding Alzheimer’s: Every Minute Counts, an educational program on Thursday, October 12, at Immanuel United Methodist Church located at 800 N Main St. in Edwardsville. The program will consist of an overview of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Participants will view clips from the PBS documentary special “Alzheimer’s: Every Minute Counts” and engage in a panel discussion.



Panelists will include Nancy Berry, Executive Director of St. John’s Community Care, John Becker, Executive Director of Senior Services Plus in Alton and Linda Perry, an Alzheimer’s caregiver.

“We want to raise awareness of programs and services available to Edwardsville and the surrounding communities” said Elyse Murrell, Alzheimer’s Association Education and Outreach Manager. “This is an opportunity for families to get connected and get their questions answered.”

Today, more than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease and caregivers put in an estimated 18.1 billion hours of unpaid care last year. With Alzheimer’s projected to rise exponentially in the years to come, raising awareness and educating community members is important in order to ensure proper care for people living with the disease and their caregivers.

Visit the education page at alz.org/greatermissouri to learn more about the education program and other educational opportunities in the area.

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association is the world leader in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The St. Louis Chapter serves 38 counties in eastern Missouri and western Illinois, providing comprehensive care and support programs. The Alzheimer’s Association mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. For additional information about the disease, family support or research, visit the Alzheimer's Association St. Louis Chapter web site at www.alz.org/stl, or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

About St. John’s Community Care

St. John’s Community Care has been the leader in aging and dementia care support services and resources in our community since 1985. St. John’s is an outreach ministry of St. John Evangelical United Church of Christ in Collinsville, IL. For much of the past 30 years, St. John’s Community Care has focused on ways to help families care for an aging or disabled loved one, with individual efforts for those experiencing memory loss or dementia. For additional information about services or programs, visit St. John’s Community Care website at www.stjohnscc.org, or call 618-344-5008.

