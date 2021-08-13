ST. LOUIS - Here's your chance to drink with the fishes as St. Louis Union Station welcomes “Under the Deep Brew Sea” back to the St. Louis Aquarium on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

The after-hours event, held from 6 to 9 p.m., is presented by Anheuser-Busch. Guests will have exclusive access to explore the exhibits at the St. Louis Aquarium while they enjoy eight different beer samplings, including:

Shock Top Zest

Stella Solstice

Goose Island Lemonade Shandy

Mich Ultra Pure Gold or Mich Ultra Organic Seltzers

Bud Light Lemonade or Bud Light Seltzer Ice Tea

Cutwater Cucumber Vodka Soda

Karbach Love Street

Bud Light, Bud Select or Budweiser

Tickets are $35 and are limited for this 21 and up event. Aquarium annual passholders receive a discount.

GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS:

https://www.stlouisaquarium.com/Under-the-Deep-Brew-Sea-General-Admission#/package

AQUARIUM ANNUAL PASSHOLDER TICKETS:

https://www.stlouisaquarium.com/Under-the-Deep-Brew-Sea-pass-member#/package

Guests will have hands-on hands-wet experiences at the Aquarium's touch pools, see fish from the rivers and oceans of the world and explore the deep sea beauty of Shark Canyon. For an extra $10 guests can add a ride on the 200-foot-tall St. Louis Wheel during the evening.

HOTEL PACKAGES:

The Under The Deep Brew Sea Hotel Package includes two tickets to the event along with a one-night stay at the St. Louis Union Station Hotel, a Curio Collection by Hilton. Packages start at $105 at this link: https://www.hilton.com/en/book/reservation/deeplink?&ctyhocn=STLCUQQ&srpCodes=P1&arrivalDate=2021-08-19&departureDate=2021-08-20

