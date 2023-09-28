ALTON - Edwardsville, who is now 5-0, hosts Alton, while Collinsville plays at home to Belleville Althoff Catholic as key conference games will play a big part in the week six schedule of the 2023 football season.

All Friday games will start at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

The Tigers host the Redbirds in the only Southwestern Conference game that night, while in the Mississippi Valley Conference, Highland is at Civic Memorial, Jersey hosts Waterloo and Triad is at Mascoutah.

In the South Central Conference, Carlinville goes to Virden North Mac, Litchfield is at Gillespie, Vandalia is at Greenville, Hillsboro is home to Pana and Staunton is at Piasa Southwestern.

In the Mississippi Division of the Cahokia Conference, Salem is at Breese Central, East Alton-Wood River is at Columbia and Roxana is at Freeburg.

In the Western Illinois Valley Conference North division, Beardstown plays at Mt. Sterling Brown County, Camp Point Central hosts Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Mendon Unity is at Concord Triopia.

In the WIVC South Division, Carrollton is at Hardin Calhoun, while Winchester West Central is at Greenfield Northwestern and White Hall North Greene is home to Pleasant Hill.

In the South Seven Conference, Cahokia will be at Mt. Vernon, while Granite City plays host to Carbondale, Marion is at Centralia and the Kahoks play host to the Crusaders.

In an independent game, Marquette Catholic is home to Breese Mater Dei Catholic while Madison is at Murphysboro. In the area's eight-man game, Metro-East Lutheran is at Danville Schlarman Catholic.

Edwardsville goes into the game against Alton at 5-0, having defeated Belleville West 48-0 last week, taking a 41-0 lead at halftime, Quarterback Jake Curry was four-for-six passing for 158 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing three times for 42 yards. The Tiger defense forced three turnovers, while Kellen Brnfre ran a punt back for a touchdown. Gavin Yates also ran seven times for 43 yards, while Zach Williams caught two passes for 80 yards.

The Redbirds enter the game at 1-4, having lost at Belleville East 63-16, with the Lancers taking a 42-16 lead at halftime, scoring the final 21 points in the second half to take the win. Quarterback Riley Smith will be one of the players Alton will be depending on, along with receivers Sam Elliott-Barnes, Travis Billups and Ky'Nye Lacey.

The Kahoks will be taking on a very good Crusader team after a big win over Granite City 54-0 last Friday at Kahok Stadium. Quarterback Darren Pennell was seven-of-10 passing for 144 yards and three touchdowns, also running for 58 yards and another touchdown. He also ran in an intercepted pass back six yards for a score. Receiver K.J. Thorps-Watt caught three passes for 84 yards and a touchdown, while the defense held the Warriors to 27 yards of offense, -43 on the ground.

