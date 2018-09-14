GREENFIELD - One of the biggest games of the week in the Riverbender area features two longtime Greene County rivals, the Carrollton Hawks and the Greenfield-Northwestern Tigers.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. tonight.

Location: Fleur de Lis Field at Greenfield High School

Last meeting: 9/15/17 Carrollton defeated Greenfield-NW 39-0

The Tigers come into the game with a 3-0 record having previously defeated Unity-Payson, Brown County, and West Central. They’ve held their opponents to an average of nine points per game. Offensively they’ve scored 22 per game. Greenfield’s opponent's records are a combined 1-8, which implies their strength of schedule hasn’t been the greatest so far.

On the other hand, Carrollton has played against Triopia and Beardstown who are undefeated. After losing to both of them, the Hawks rebounded last week with a 50-0 win over Calhoun. With a 1-2 record and back on the winning side, Carrollton will be confident after playing two of the top teams in the WIVC and then lighting up the scoreboard last week.

It would’ve been easy to think Carrollton and Greenfield’s records would be reversed coming into the season in regards to the Hawks coming off a quarterfinal season and the Tigers not making the playoffs, but here we are now. Greenfield will have all the confidence in the world to knock off the Hawks for the second straight time at Fleur de Lis. However, Carrollton probably is the toughest team they’ve faced, certainly offensively, the Hawks have already come up against Beardstown and Triopia.

Players to Watch

Carrollton: Nathan Walker - After struggling to get many catches, Walker broke loose against Calhoun last week catching two passes for touchdowns and scoring on a rushing touchdown. He now has five scores overall. The 2017 all-state receiver was used in the slot and will continue to be.

Greenfield-NW: Denver Davenport - One of the better sophomores in the area, the running back has rushed for five touchdowns so far. Probably, the best athlete the Tigers have, Davenport has excellent speed and an all-around athletic player who will be an absolute load come his senior year.

CM opens MVC slate with Triad

In the Mississippi Valley Conference, Civic Memorial (2-1) opens their MVC slate when Triad (0-3) comes calling to Bethalto; the Eagles dropped a 26-0 decision to Cahokia of the South Seven on the road last week while the Knights fell to Mount Vernon 25-17 on the road in Week 3; Jersey (1-2), coming off a 21-14 =overtime win last week at home against Centralia, finishes off a four-game season-opening homestand when Highland (3-0) comes to the Snyders Sports Complex after knocking off Marion 49-14 last week in their home opener.

Bunker Hill-Mount Olive is at home, Southwestern hosts Greenville

Over in the PSC, the Bunker Hill-Mount Olive coop South Mac (0-3, 0-1), coming off a league loss to Pawnee last week, hosts future PSC member Madison at home, the Trojans defeating East Alton-Wood River at home last week, while in the South Central, Roxana (1-2) hosts Gillespie, the Shells dropping a 36-6 decision to Hillsboro last week while the Miners fell to Pana 27-2 in their game last week while Piasa Southwestern (1-2), who fell to Staunton 44-6 last week, hosts Greenville (1-2), who dropped a 37-21 game to Vandalia last week.

Calhoun faces rival Pleasant Hill

In the Western Illinois Valley South, Hardin-Calhoun (0-3) answers the challenge of Pleasant Hill (1-2) after falling to Carrollton last week while the Wolves defeated North Greene 64-28 last week. The North Greene Spartans (0-3) visit the West Central co-op Cougars this evening; on the independent school slate, Granite City (1-2) hosts Carnahan of south St. Louis city this week after falling to Francis Howell in St. Charles, Mo., last week while next-door Madison heads to future Prairie State rival South Mac after having defeated East Alton-Wood River last week; Metro East Lutheran (0-2) hosts Steelville, Mo., this week after having to go on the road due to Tropical Storm Gordon to meet Polo last week; the Marcos defeated the Knights 49-12.

