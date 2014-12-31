Undefeated Edwardsville (12-0) faces Alton (9-2) in a key Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association New Year's Day night matchup at 7:30 Thursday at the East Alton Ice Rink.

Both Edwardsville coach Jason Walker and Alton coach Abram Henson expect an exciting evening on the ice.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“It’s a big game,” Walker said. “Alton is always one of the tougher teams in the league and is a division opponent. Alton has a very strong team and is very well coached. They have a group of older talented seniors and are a physical team. It will definitely be a tough test for us.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Henson agreed that it is a huge game for both teams.

“The last time we played them we lost 5-0, but I don’t think it will be the same this time,” he said. “I think we have come together and improved a lot the last few games. We are playing our own style and I think we are more ready for this match than before.”

Henson said the key for his team is to play the Redbirds’ own game.

“This is probably the biggest game so far in the MVCHA,” he said. “If we fall into the trap we did last time and not catch breakaways, we won’t be able to win. It all depends if we come ready to play.”

More like this:

Sep 26, 2023 - Tigers Explode For Six-Goal First Half, Shutout Redbirds For Second Time This Season

Sep 25, 2023 - Running Back Ryan Brokaw Is Shining Star For Granite Football Team, Is Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete Of The Month

Aug 30, 2023 - Lilly Schuler Off To Great Start For Redbirds Tennis Team, Is An Auto Butler Female Athlete Of Month

Aug 28, 2023 - Tigers' DeMare Catches Game-Winning Pass With 33.5 Seconds Left, He Is A Johnston Law Firm Male Athlete Of the Month

Sep 18, 2023 - Keller’s Brace Leads Marquette To Rivalry Win, Redbirds’ Struggles Continue

 