SEE VIDEO BELOW:

GODFREY – A two-year collaboration between United Methodist Village and OSF HealthCare Group has come to fruition in the form of a clinic at UMV which will be operated by OSF.

United Methodist Village (UMV) has been enhancing their 8 dimensions of wellness program by expanding their dimensions of wellness (Physical, Health, Vocational, Spiritual, Emotional, Social, Intellectual and Environmental) and how that impacts their resident’s daily living.

Approximately two years ago UMV began furthering their quest to dialog with key organizations in the greater river bend area, that are committed to serving seniors with a very similar mission and vision. UMV Board of Directors recommended Executive Management contact OSF Saint Anthony regarding a partnership. Anita Martinez, Executive Director of UMV met with Ajay Pathak, President and CEO of OSF Saint Anthony Health Center

The two found they held commonalities in thought around expansion and improvement of health and wellness for those they serve.

“Today”, she said, “We are a community and society of convenience and access which includes the delivery of healthcare.” Martinez went on to say “OSF and UMV formally addressed the convenience of timely access to health and wellness for our residents.”

She then formally announced a partnership with OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s, who she described as a leading healthcare provider, which resulted in an OSF Healthcare Medical Group clinic at United Methodist Village.

Article continues after sponsor message

Pathak began by acknowledging the “tremendous partnership” between OSF and United Methodist Village. He continued by thanking the ‘thought leaders’ on the boards of both organizations that allowed the two to “come together and help share with each other our mutual goals.”

Pathek said “the mutual goals of OSF and UMV are our community, each and every one of you here today.” He said that when most of us think about health care, we focus on just the illness side of the equation, but, within OSF we understand it’s the entire gambit, its wellness and illness. The challenge is how to work together to make strides toward bringing both sides together so that each and every one of the residents has a meaningful, strong and happy life.

“Over the last two years, we’ve focused on how to take health care in a different direction, transforming health care and making it more impactful here in the river bend.”, said Pathek. “Our thought was to bring health care out to our community, where its members live and reside, where they recreate, where they work, closer to where their kids go to schools, where they come together.”

He described the partnership between OSF and UMV as another step in the process of giving access by making it convenient, coordinated and easy for the residents at United Methodist Village to come together and utilize.

“It’s been a wonderful journey just to get to know this organization, each and every one of you particularly – the residents, your spirit and your energy to me is tremendous and it’s really a great opportunity every time I have a chance to come on to campus and interact with each and every one of you.”

“I look forward to seeing how OSF Saint Anthony will continue to serve your needs and doing that in a coordinated fashion, particularly with the Navigation program, we have been working very closely with the primary care clinic here on site, but also through the continued education and other services in this partnership that we ultimately work towards together in this aligned goal.

Steve Schwartz, Chair, UMV Board of Directors, started by saying he spoke on behalf of the board when he said it’s been a great journey and that “we feel it is a partnership that will improve the lives of the greatest asset we have out here, that’s you, our residents that live out here.” He thanked Ajay and Anita and the staffs of both organizations who put a lot of work into making the new clinic a reality.

“We feel it is a partnership that will improve the lives of the greatest asset we have out here, that’s you, our residents that live out here.”, said Schwartz. He thanked Ajay and Anita and the staffs of both organizations who put a lot of work into making the new clinic a reality.

The OSF HealthCare Medical Group clinic at United Methodist Village is scheduled to be open twice a week between Monday and Friday, with actual days to be determined. At the end of the program, executives and staffs of both organizations, including UMV’s management company, Life Care Services, along with residents, well-wishers and Riverbend Growth Association Ambassadors, cut a ribbon to celebrate.



United Methodist Village

OSF Saint Anthony HealthCare

United Methodist Village

Anita Martinez – Executive Director

United Methodist Opened doors in 1997

Motto: Where Living is Easy

Management Company: Life Care Services

More like this: