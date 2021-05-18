WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River's Jayden Ulrich won again in the girls shot put and discus throw, while Marquette Catholic's girls team made history by winning their first-ever title in the small school Madison County Track Meet held Monday at EAWR Memorial Stadium.

On the girls side, the Explorers won the meet with 116 points, edging out the Eagles, who came in second with 112 points, the Shells were third with 96 points, followed by EAWR in fourth with 71 points, the Trojans in fifth with 64 points and the Griffins came in sixth with 10 points. A standout once again for Marquette Catholic's girls was Sammy Henrich who blazed to a first in both sprints - the 100 meters and 200 meters.

In the girls meet, the 100 meters was won by the Explorers' Hentrich, with a time of 13.60 seconds, with Jariya Lee of Madison second at 13.73 seconds, Roxana's Lily Daugherty was third at 13.95 seconds, EAWR"s Jessica Brown was fourth at 14.20 seconds, the Trojans' Kalyn Belford was fifth at 14.57 seconds and Faith Van Hoose of the Oilers was sixth at 14.64 seconds. The 200 meters was won by Hentrich, who came in at 29.40 seconds, Kaleigh Spencer of Madison was second at 30.62 seconds, Daugherty was third at 31.25 seconds, Brown was fourth at 31.98 seconds, Marquette's Caroline Rea was fifth at 32.56 seconds and CM's Kayla Coffman was sixth at 33.38 seconds.

Marquette got another winner in the 400 meters, as Kailey Vickrey won the race with a time of 1:06.19, with Megan Douglas of the Oilers second at 1:07.05, third place went to CM's Bella Hannaford at 1:07.76, in fourth place was the Explorers' Paige Rister at 1:13.19 and a pair of Roxana runners --- Makinzie Hosier and Zoey Losch --- were fifth and sixth respectively, with their times being 1:14.04 for Hosier and 1:22.19 for Losch. In the 800 meters, Kaitlyn Hatley of the Griffins came out on top with a time of 2:30.55, with Hannah Meiser of the Eagles second at 2:32.07, Vickrey was third at 2:35.52, Reese Ferguson of CM was fourth at 2:36.88, fifth place went to Roxana's Jennifer Palen at 2:39.08 and in sixth place was Marquette's Katie Johnson at 2:48.41.

Roxana's Janelynn Wirth was the winner of the 1,600 meters, coming in at 5:43.27, with Meiser second at 5:49.67, the Shells' Gabrielle Woodruff was third at 5:53.24 and Mary Nguyen of the Oilers was fourth at 9:16.86. In the 3,200 meters, Losch was the winner at 13:12.47, with Roxana's Riley Doyle second at 13:56.67, Danielle Fowler of CM was third at 16.20.44 and Allie Robertson on the Eagles was fourth at 18:25.93.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the 100 meter hurdles, the winner was CM's Isabella Dugger, who's time was 17.08 seconds, with Marquette's Tristan Fraley second at 19.09 seconds and Madison's Caurie Wilson third at 21.96 seconds. Dugger also won the 300 meters, coming in at 53.10 seconds, with Hentrich second at 54.45 seconds and Ferguson third at 55.96 seconds.

In the relay races, Madison won the 4x100 meters with a time of 55.38 seconds, with Roxana second at 56.17 seconds, EAWR third at 57.65 seconds, CM fourth at 1:01.51 and Marquette was fifth at 1:01.65. The 4x200 meter race was won by Roxana at 2:03.36, Madison was second at 2:05.31, in third place was EAWR at 2:06.37, CM came in fourth at 2:10.07 and Marquette was fifth at 2:14.31. The Eagles won the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 4:36.24, with the Explorers second at 4:51.80, the Shells were third at 4:55.68, the Trojans were fourth at 5:11.42 and the Oilers were fifth at 5:16.95. In the 4x800 meters, Roxana came out on top with a time of 10:41.37, with Marquette second at 11:32.48 and CM third at 12:07.71.

Over in the field events, the Oilers Jasmine Finely won the high jump, going over at 1.21 meters, while Fraley took the long jump with a distance of 4.50 meters, with Lee coming in second at 4.48 meters, Hosier was third at 4.28 meters, Jae Lynne Shotwell of CM was fourth at 4.22 meters, Hentrich was fifth at 4.18 meters and Dugger came in sixth at 3.91 meters. In the triple jump, Wilson won with a leap of 9.08 meters, with Fraley second at 8.59 meters and Finley was third at 8.53 meters.

In the discus throw, Ulrich won with a toss of 49.26 meters, with Marquette's Laura Hewitt second at 33.09 meters, Madeline Woelfel of CM was third at 27.89 meters, teammate Peyton Mormino was fourth with a throw of 25.21 meters, Roxana's Grace Waters was fifth at 21.47 meters and teammate Rickie Van Wie was sixth at 18.86 meters. Ulrich's winning throw in the shot put was 14.45 meters, with Hewitt second at 10.10 meters, third place went to CM's Brynleigh Mormino, with a throw of 9.27 meters, with Peyton Mormino coming in fourth at 9.10 meters, Waters was fifth at 8.90 meters and Marquette's Ellie Hamberg was sixth at 7.08 meters.

More like this: