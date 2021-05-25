WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River star track athlete Jayden Ulrich had another big day in a quadrangular meet with Dupo, Red Bud and Lebanon, breaking a personal record in the discus throw while going over 50 feet three times in the shot put on Monday afternoon at EAWR Memorial Stadium.

No team scores were kept, but Ulrich had a personal best in the discus of 50.80 meters, or 166 feet, eight inches, while having a toss of 15.60 meters, or 51 feet, two-and-a-half inches. Her second best throw of the day was 50 feet, six inches in going over the 50-foot barrier three times in the event.

Ulrich went even farther in the warm-up period, going 53 feet, eight inches in going on to the double win.

Other winners for the Oilers were Sabrina Fulkerson in the 400 meters at 1:19.7, the 4x100 meter relay team, with a time of 57.0 seconds, and Hannah Sechrest in both the high jump, going over at 1.55 meters, and the long jump, with a distance of 4.66 meters.

East Alton-Wood River head track and field coach Russ Colona said Ulrich overall had a good day.

"Jayden's second best throw was 50’6” and we measured a 53’8” in warmups," he said. "She was over 50 three times. On a side note, she won Prom Queen Saturday night."

