SEE CHRIS RHODES PHOTO GALLERY:

WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River's senior thrower Jayden Ulrich won both the shot put and discus throw, while two relay teams from East St. Louis and Triad qualified for the state meet and two runners from Civic Memorial also qualified as the Knights won the IHSA Class 2A girls sectional track meet Friday afternoon at EAWR Memorial Stadium.

Triad won with 97 points, with East Side coming in second with 88 points, Highland was third with 78 points, Breeze Central was fourth with 62 points, coming in fifth was Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic with 41, Rochester was sixth with 35 points, CM came in seventh with 34 points, the host Oilers were eighth with 32 points, Springfield Southeast was ninth with 28 points and Roxana rounded out the top ten with 25 points.

Hillsboro finished 11th with 11 points, Staunton was 12th with 10 points, Piasa Southwestern was 13th with eight points, Springfield Lanphier was 14th with seven points and Jersey came in 15th with two points.

Southeast will send their two 100 meter sprinters to state, as Olivia Redpath won with a time of 13,03 seconds and teammate Ameeria Jackson second at 13,32 seconds. Ambrosha Lampley of the Flyers was fifth at 13.85 seconds and EAWR's Jessica Brown came in eighth at 13.97 seconds, but both failed to qualify. In the 200 meters, Markia Lampley of the Flyers was the winner with a time of 27.07 seconds, with Central's Morgan Able second at 28.33 seconds. Rachel Yates of Triad was third at 28.56 seconds, teammate Riley Cissel was fourth at 28.96 seconds and Brown was seventh at 29.61 seconds, but all missed qualifying.

In the 400 meters, Sydney Hartoin of the Knights won with a time of 58.43 seconds, with the Cyclones' Sterling Scarlette second at 1:00.31. The Flyers' Jaysha Bell was third at 1:01.81, the Eagles' Bella Hannaford was fifth at 1:06.33, East Side's Armonie Johnson was seventh at 1:08.40 and Triad's Kathryn Weber was eighth at 1:09.24, with all failing to qualify, In the 800 meters, the winner was Colleen Zeibert of Rochester, who had a time of 2:14.86, with the Cougars' Kristen Ess second at 2:21.82. Triad's Haley Jackson was third at 2:29.70, teammate Chloe Gough was fourth at 2:31.20, and Roxana's Jennifer Palen was eighth at 2:37.73, with all unable to qualify.

Article continues after sponsor message

Zeibert also won the 1,600 meters, coming in at 5:20.78, with CM's Hannah Meiser qualifying for state with a second-place time of 5:27.63. Roxana's Janelynn Wirth and Gabrielle Woodruff were third and fourth respectively, with Wirth's time being 5:29.84 and Woodruff coming in at 5:40.72, while Jersey's Morgan Johnson came in at 5:55,17, Mattie Noyes of the Knights was eighth at 5:57.63 and Gough was ninth at 6:02.10. Staunton's Lydia Roller won the 3.200 meters with a time of 12:09.16, with Wirth coming in second at 12:20.50. Neuser was third at 12:33.86, Triad's Amanda Bagwell came in fifth at 14:03.88 and teammate Claire Schaft was eight at 14:33.30.

In the hurdles races, CM's Isabelle Dugger won the 100 meters with a time of 15.88 seconds, while Highland's Tanille Thompson was second at 17.08 seconds to qualify for state. East Side's Titianna Bills was fifth at 18.43 seconds, with Triad's Megan Darby sixth at 18.66 seconds and teammate Kayla Edwards was seventh at 18.76 seconds. The 300 meters was won by Brionna Graham of the Flyers, who had a time of 47.72 seconds, while Edwards was second at 48.42 seconds. Dugger was fourth at 50.67 seconds and Bills was seventh at 56.60 seconds.

In the relay races, the Flyers' team of Graham, Markia Lampley, Sydney Jones and Bell won the 4x100 meters with a time of 50.10 seconds, with Southeast second at 52.24 seconds. Triad was third at 53.31 seconds, EAWR was fifth at 55.57 seconds and Roxana came in sixth at 55.61 seconds. The East Side team of Graham, Markia Lampley, Jones and Ambrosha Lampley won the 4x200 meters at 1:48,86, with Triad's team of Yates, Cissel, Maddy Schmidt and Noyes coming in second at 1:51.69, In the 4x400 meters, Triad's team of Hartoin, Alyssa Kowalski, Makenna Frierdic and Edwards won the event with a time of 4:15.41, with Sacred Heart-Griffin coming in second at 4:15.65. The Knights' 4x800 meter team of Hartoin, Jackson, Noyes and Kowalski won with a time of 9:44.96, with the Cyclones placing second at 10:07.94. Roxana was third at 10:15/84 and East Side was fifth at 11:13.24,

In the field events, Ulrich won the shot put with a throw of 14.60 meters, with Highland's Taylor Kesner second at 12.45 meters. Meeting the state qualifying standard and advancing were Desire Poole at 11.41 meters and Central's Brianna Marcus at 11.16 meters. Ulrich and Kesner also finished one-two in the discus throw, with Ulrich winning with a throw of 44.62 meters, and Kesner second at 40.03 meters. Poole also qualified for state with a toss of 36/35 meters and Highland's Josie Hapack also qualified with a throw of 36.31 meters.

Over in the high jump, Kaci Papin of Hillsboro, Lydia Hadowsky of Highland and Hannah Sechrest of EAWR all qualified by going over the bar at 1.54 meters, with Papin winning, Hadowsky second and Sechrest third on the fewest misses tiebreak. In the pole vault, Morgan Noyes of Triad won with a jump of 2.97 meters, while Southwestern's Emily Lowis was second at 2.57 meters.

In the long jump, the Flyers' Janyah Brown won with a distance of 5.08 meters, while the Cougars' Morgan Able was second at 5.03 meters. Morgan Noyes and Sechrest tied for third at 4.57 meters, while Dugger was fifth at 4.50 meters and Bell was sixth at 4.42 meters. Brown also won the triple jump, going 10.82 meters, with Highland's Olivia Wilke second at 10.03 meters.

The top two finishers in each event, along with those who met the state qualifying standards, all go on to the Class 2A state meet, set for next Friday, June 11, at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Stadium in Charleston.

More like this: