TROY - East Alton-Wood River's Jayden Ulrich was one of a pair of double winner on the day, taking the shot put and discus throw as Mascoutah went on to win the Triad Invitational girls track meet Wednesday afternoon.

The Indians won comfortably with 151 points, with Belleville West coming in second with 114 points, the host Knights came in third with 102.5 points, Highland was fourth with 98 points, Cahokia came in fifth at 77 points, Chatham Glenwood was sixth with 60 points, seventh place went to Granite City with 45 points, Waterloo was eighth with 44 points, the Oilers came in ninth with 40.5 points and rounding out the top ten was Rochester, with 25.5 points.

Coming in 11th place was Roxana at 25 points, 12th place went to Marion with 20 points, Marquette Catholic came in 13th with 15.5 points, in 14th place was Mt. Vernon with 14 points, and Springfield Lanphier was 15th with three points.

Ulrich won the shot put with a throw of 15.29 meters, with Marquette's, Laura Hewitt coming in seventh and Karen Willaredt of Granite City, finishing in seventh and eighth places respectively, with throws of 9.88 meters and 9.43 meters. Ulrich won the discus with a toss of 42.44 meters, with Willaredt placing sixth at 31.56 meters and Hewitt coming in eighth at 30.06 meters.

In other field events, the high jump ended in a tie between Molly Grohmann of Waterloo and Hannah Sechrest of EAWR, who both went over at 1.50 meters. Lilly Cawley and Faith Grapperhaus of Triad were part of a four-way tie for third with a jump of 1.42 meters, along with both Rachel Hamilton and Emma Williams of Mascoutah. Olivia Lee of the Indians won the pole vault, going over at 3.36 meters, with the Knights' Morgan Noyes coming in second at 3.20 meters, and teammate Maddie Schmidt tied for seventh with Mascoutah's Jordan Lauwerens at 2.14 meters.

Sechrest won the long jump with a distance of 5.10 meters, with Noyes coming in third at 4.88 meters, and Abbey Stotller of Glenwood won the triple jump, leaping 10.44 meters, with Marquette's Tristan Fraley and EAWR's Jasmine Finley tying for seventh, with both jumping 8.40 meters.

In the sprint races, the 100 meters was won by Cahokia's Keymora Hayes, with a time of 12.70 seconds, with Grapperhaus coming in second at 12.87 seconds and Martaejia Murphy of Granite placing seventh at 13.51 seconds. Hayes and Grapperhaus were once again one-two in the 200 meters, with Hayes becoming the meet's other double winner at 26.06 seconds, and Grapperhaus close behind at 26.92 seconds. Murphy was fourth with a time of 28.17 seconds, with the Explorers' Sammy Hentrich fifth at 28.77 seconds. The Knights' Sydney Hartoin won the 400 meters, coming in at 1:00.12, with the Warriors' Claire Sykes placing sixth at 1:04.32 and Marquette's Kailey Vickrey seventh at 1:05.33.

In the middle distance race. the 800 meters was won by the Titans' Kiersten Patzia, who had a time of 2:27.54, while Lacey Kunz of Granite was second at 2:27.76, Triad's Chloe Gough was third at 2:28.43, Vickrey was sixth at 2:33.37, and Lauryn Fenoglio of the Warriors was eight at 2:34.96. In the long distances, the 1,600 meters was won by Colleen Ziebert of Rochester, who had a time of 5:20.89, with Roxana's Gabrielle Woodruff fourth at 5:44.98 and Haley Jackson of the Knights was eighth at 6:00.47. The 3,200 meters was won by Alyssa Elliott of Belleville West with a time of 11:40.49, with the Shells' Janelynn Wirth coming in third at 12:09.85 and Woodruff coming in fifth at 12:19.27.

In the hurdles races, Macee Rivers of the Maroons won the 100 meter race with a time of 14.82 seconds, with Megan Darby of the Knights sixth at 19.33 seconds and teammate Kayla Edwards eighth at 19.83 seconds. In the 300 meter race, the winner was Jananysia Byrd of West, who had a time of 50.10 seconds, with Edwards coming in sixth at 51.80 seconds and the Knights' Devyn Petrunich eighth at 59.56 seconds.

In the relay races, the Maroons won the 4x100 meter race with a time of 49.63 seconds, with Triad placing fifth at 52.54 second and Granite sixth at 54.58 seconds. The Indians won the 4x200 meters, coming in at 1:50.25, with the Warriors coming in fourth at 1:58.55 and the Explorers came in seventh at 2:10.33. In the 4x400 meter race, the winner was Belleville West at 4:15.07, with Triad placing third with a time of 4:19.36. Finally, in the 4x800 meter relay, the Knights came out on top with a time of 10:09.26.

