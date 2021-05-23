BELLEVILLE - East Alton-Wood River's Jaylen Ulrich again swept the shot put and discus throw, and Alton's Renee Raglin was also a double winner while both Edwardsville and East St. Louis finished in a dead heat for first place and Triad coming in third by only two points in a very close and exciting Belleville West Lady Maroon Invitational girls track meet, ran Friday afternoon at Bob Goalby Field.

The Tigers and Flyers tied for first with 114 points each, with the Knights a very close third with 112 points, O'Fallon was fourth with 105.5 points, Springfield High was fifth at 77 points, Belleville East was sixth with 55 points, the host Maroons were seventh with 49.5 points, EAWR was eighth with 39 points, Alton came in ninth at 32 points, Roxana was 10th with 16 points and Collinsville was 11th with eight points.

Raglin won the 100 meters with a time of 12.37 seconds. with Triad's Faith Grappenhaus second at 12.64 seconds, Adelyn Johnson of Collinsville was sixth at 13.38 seconds and East Side's Raven Eastern was eight at 13.52 seconds. Raglin then took the 200 meters at 25.69 seconds, with Sydney Jones of the Flyers second at 26.02 seconds, Grappenhaus third at 26.32 seconds and the Redbirds' Khaliyah Goree was sixth at 27.84 seconds

Triad's Sydney Hartoin won the 400 meters with a time of 59.43 seconds, with Jaysha Bell of the Flyers third at 1:04.98, Edwardsville's Emily Nuttall came in fourth at 1:05.04, teammate Lein Madison was fifth at 1:05.34, Goree was seventh at 1:05.93 and Megan Douglas of the Oilers was eighth at 1:06.99. In the 800 meters, the Tigers went one-two, with Madison Strotheide the winner with a time of 2:32.04, with teammate Emma Patrick second at 2:33.32, Triad's Haley Jackson third at 2:34.26 and her teammate, Mattie Noyes, fifth at 2:37.74.

Edwardsville's Riley Knoyle won the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:20.23, with Roxana's Gabrielle Woodruff coming in fourth at 5:44.22, Triad's Chloe Gough was seventh at 5:55.04 and the Shells' Zoey Losch was eighth at 5:57,93, Whitney Dyckman of the Tigers took the 3,200 meters, coming in at 12:27.05, the Redbirds' Sophia Paschal was third at 13:34.71, Jillian Welsh of Edwardsville was fourth at 13:48.67, Triad's Amanda Bagwell came in fifth at 14:00.63 and teammate Lily Vanderbundt was eighth at 16:11.51.

In the hurdles races, the 100 meters was won by O'Fallon's Autumn Scruggs, who had a time of 17.68 seconds, with the Knights' Megan Darby third at 18.80 seconds, her teammate Kayla Edwards fourth at 18.83 seconds, Titianna Bills of the Flyers was fifth at 18.90 seconds and Kareena Hunter of Alton was eighth at 21.32 seconds. Brionna Graham of East Side won the 300 meters at 49.41 seconds, with Triad's Kayla Edwards second at 51.25 seconds and Jones was third at 52.42 seconds.

The 4x100 meter relay was won by East St. Louis A team, with a time of 50.53 seconds, with Edwardsville second at 51.79 seconds, the Flyers' B team fourth at 53.71 seconds, Triad was fifth at 53.82 seconds and Roxana was eighth at 57.54 seconds. In the 4x200 meter race, the Flyers came in first with a time of 1:48.64, with the Tigers in second at 1:49.76, the Knights were fifth at 1:55.54 and the Shells were sixth at 2:02.17. In the 4x400 meters, Triad won the race with a time of 4:14.20, with Edwardsville second at 4:15.39 and East St. Louis fifth at 4:30.88. The Tigers won the 4x800 meters with a time of 9:43.37, with the Knights in second at 9:57.79, the Shells were fourth at 10:21.61, the Flyers came in seventh at 11:49.64 and the Kahoks were eighth at 13:17.43.

In the field events, Ulrich won the shot put with a throw of 14.79 meters, with three East Side throwers --- Desire Poole, Jaqueline Bownes and Rikayla Witcher --- coming in third, fourth and fifth respectively, with Poole's throw at 12.01 meters, Bownes having a toss of 11.55 meters and Witcher distance being 9.65 meters. Edwardsville's McKenzie Petry was eighth with a distance of 8.32 meters. Ulrich's winning throw in the discus was 44.06 meters, with Poole second at 36.41 meters, Edwardsville's Gabby Saye third at 35.20 meters, teammate Kaitlyn Morningstar was fourth at 32.05 meters, Bownes was sixth at 31.42 meters and Witcher came in seventh at 28.85 meters.

Janyah Brown of East Side won the long jump with a distance of 5.25 meters, with EAWR's Hannah Sechrest second at 4.94 meters and Jaysha Bell of the Flyers was fourth at 4.77 meters. Bella Miller of the Panthers took the triple jump with a leap of 10.98 meters, with Brown second at 10.21 meters and Edwardsville's Olivia Baca fifth at 9.72 meters.

Sechrest won the high jump, going over the bar at 1.55 meters, with Triad's Lilly Cawvey tying for second with Springfield's Breann Miller at 1.50 meters, with Cawvey awarded second on the fewer misses tiebreak, Grappenhaus fifth at 1.45 meters and Nuttall eighth at 1.35 meters. Finally, the pole vault was won by Springfield's Linden Neposchian, who tied with Triad's Morgan Noyes at 3.04 meters, but Neposchian won on the fewest misses tiebreak, with the Knights' Riley Cissell fourth at 2.43 meters.

