WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River High School ran away with the Prairie State Conference Girls Track and Field Championships at Wood River on Wednesday afternoon.

Wood River won the girls meet with 144 points, followed by Bunker Hill with 50 points, Father McGivney with 16 points and Metro East Lutheran with 8 points.

East Alton-Wood River star Jayden Ulrich had four firsts - one in shot put and discus and two relays. The Oilers' Jessica Brown also had four firsts, capturing the 100 and 200 meters and running legs on two relays. Freshman sensation Kaitlyn Hatley of Father McGivney won the 800 and 1,600 meters. East Alton-Wood River star Hannah Sechrest again shined in the high jump and long jump, taking first in both events.

SEE CHRIS RHODES PHOTO GALLERY

These were the top girls results

100 meters - 1. Jessica Brown, East Alton-Wood River, 14.4.

200 meters - 1. Jessica Brown, East Alton-Wood River 29.6

400 meters - 1. Megan Douglas, East Alton-Wood River, 1:07.3, 2. Hannah Sechrest, 1:07.8

800 meters - 1. Kaitlyn Hatley, Father McGivney Catholic, 2:33.0

Article continues after sponsor message

1,600 meters - 1. Kaitlyn Hatley, Father McGivney Catholic, 5:48.3

100-Meter Hurdles - 1. Makenna Wilkinson, Bunker Hill, 19.1

300-Meter Hurdles - 1. Makenna Wilkinson, Bunker Hill, 58.8

4 x 100 relay - 1. East Alton-Wood River: Jessica Brown, Hannah Sechrest, Megan Douglas and Jayme Nehthery, 59.0

4 x 200 relay - 1. East Alton-Wood River: Jaymee Nehthery, Mary Nguyen, Jessica Brown and Jayden Ulrich, 2:13.4

4 x 400 relay - 1. East Alton-Wood River: Jasmine Finley, Sabrina Fulkerson, Mary Nguyen and Jayden Ulrich, 6:09.3

Shot Put - 1. Jayden Ulrich, East Alton-Wood River, 15.21 meters

Discus - 1 Jayden Ulrich, East Alton-Wood River, 48.88 meters

High Jump - 1. Hannah Sechrest, East Alton-Wood River, 1.45 meters, 2. Jasmine Finley, East Alton-Wood River, 1.35 meters

Long Jump - 1. Hannah Sechrest, East Alton-Wood River, 4.81 meters

Triple Jump - 1. Jasmine Finley, East Alton-Wood River, 8.49 meters

More like this:

Related Video: