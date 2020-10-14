EDWARDSVILLE, IL - Ultimate Gaming Championship (UGC), one of the nation’s leading esports events companies, has launched UGC EDU, a new company arm dedicated entirely to producing scholastic esports competition across the country. UGC EDU will produce both live and online tournaments across a multitude of competitive titles for high school and collegiate level students, providing its best-in-class event operations and leaning on its more than 15 years of industry experience.

This new initiative, in partnership with LG Electronics USA, Intel, Acer, and global IT reseller SHI Int’l Corp will debut with Battle Academy, an online, scholastic esports event series featuring both VALORANT and Rocket League tournaments. The competition series, available to enrolled high school and college students in the United States, will take place between November 9 and December 12, featuring a total of $25,000 in scholarships. Additionally, each of the first place finishing schools will receive an assortment of leading gaming equipment provided by event partners to help establish, or enhance existing, esports programs at the institutions. The tournament series will be played exclusively on UGC’s competitive gaming platform, UGC Esports.

"After months of optimizing our digital infrastructure, we're thrilled to launch Battle Academy as the first initiative of UGC EDU," says Matt Jackson, CEO & Founder of Ultimate Gaming Championship "SHI Int’l Corp, LG, Intel, and Acer share our vision for enhancing the future of esports by serving institutions and students across competition, scholarship, and curriculum sectors. We believe esports will fit the same missional properties to that of traditional sports and are excited to support the next generation of students on the digital playing field."

Article continues after sponsor message

As part of the partnership, UGC named the award-winning LG UltraGear™ as the Official Monitor of the Battle Academy. LG UltraGear is the most popular gaming monitor on the market thanks to top-tier components and features including vivid graphics ranging from Full HD to 4K Ultra HD, blistering refresh rates from 144Hz to 240Hz, easy One-Click V-wing stands and an incredible 1ms GtG response time on IPS or Nano IPS panels.

"As esports attract more talent and fans around the world, demand for premium gaming equipment has reached an all time high," said Aaron Addison, gaming monitor expert at LG Business Solutions USA, which supplies commercial versions of LG UltraGear monitors to esports clubs, teams and schools. "The world's best gamers know better technology means better performance, and LG's UltraGear series monitors are the gold standard for competitions like Battle Academy.”

Audio visual equipment provider Horizon AVL and digital esports curriculum platform Learn2Esport have additionally been named Battle Academy event partners. As a means of enriching the educational aspect of the event, Learn2Esport will offer a one year membership to its esports management platform, Gameplan.gg, which provides students with access to esports classes and curriculum modules.

“SHI is proud to partner with UGC, LG, Intel, Acer, Horizon AVL, and Learn2Esport to bring a unique experience to schools and students. Esports programs are booming in schools and the launch of Battle Academy supports the continuous growth we are seeing at SHI,” says Dr. Katrina Adkins, Senior Program Director: Education Solutions for SHI. “Schools are tasked with preparing students for both the job market and college, and esports is a clear path to many jobs and degrees. From broadcasting, marketing, programming, and journalism, to shout-casting, sales, and accountants, esports has paved the way for millions of students. Battle Academy brings opportunity to life and we are excited to bring this to schools and students across the county.”

Battle Academy is free-to-enter and available to enrolled high school and college students in the United States, learn more and register online at: https://battleacademy.gg. Fans can also follow the new UGC EDU Twitter at https://twitter.com/UGCedu to stay up to date with scholastic esports tournaments, news, and updates.

