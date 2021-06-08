EDWARDSVILLE - Spark their imagination – start a tradition!

Kids are more likely to try a new food when they have cooked it themselves. And this fun, interactive class will have them asking to help in the kitchen.

Youth, ages 8-14, will learn valuable nutrition tips, kitchen safety, and farm to table concepts. Basic cooking skills include measuring, chopping, blending, simmering, and so much more, and are sure to impress the whole family.

We're excited this year to introduce Kris Juelfs, a local dietitian, who will be leading the class, as well as welcome back some of our favorite instructors.

The camp session will be July 13-15 from 8:30 – 11:00 am at the Madison County Farm Bureau, 900 Hillsboro Avenue, Edwardsville, IL.

At this camp, the participants learn through actual food preparation and group activities. All participants will be required to wear a face-covering and follow current safety guidelines.

Fee: $60/student.

Online registration is available at:

https://web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/default.cfm?RegistrationID=23436

For questions about the camp contact Angie at (618) 344-4230 or angielyn@illinos.edu.

University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to attend, please call 618-344-4230 by June 15.

