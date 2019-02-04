GODFREY – A new agreement with the University of Illinois College of Engineering is paving the way for Lewis and Clark Community College students to earn guaranteed acceptance while saving thousands on tuition during their first two years of college.

L&C is recruiting high school seniors to start the program in Fall 2019. Applications will be accepted now through March 15.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for students in the L&C district who will benefit from significantly lower tuition for their first two years, smaller class sizes, dual advising, and a freshman orientation course, all with guaranteed admission into one of the highest ranked engineering programs in the country,” said L&C Dean of Transfer Programs Jill Lane.

Students must first apply to Lewis and Clark and take their math placement test, which can be scheduled by calling (618) 468-5240. After doing so, they can apply to the U of I Engineering Pathways Program for L&C at http://pathways.engineering. illinois.edu.

Article continues after sponsor message

Students will move through the program as a cohort, taking a specific course load each semester for two years at Lewis and Clark to earn their Associate in Engineering Science degree. During the summer between their freshman and sophomore years, they will complete a summer residency at the U of I in Urbana-Champaign.

As long as they maintain the academic requirements, which include a 3.5 cumulative and technical GPA at L&C, and complete the required coursework on time, they will be guaranteed admission into the College of Engineering at U of I.

Compared with students who enter the College of Engineering right out of high school, L&C students will save more than $22,858 (based on 2018-2019 tuition) on their first two years of college. They can also take advantage of the opportunity to stay close to home, and thrive in small class sizes.

Scholarship opportunities may be available for these students.

The Engineering Pathways program, currently offered at eight Illinois community colleges, offers a seamless transfer between institutions. L&C is the first community college downstate to participate.

For more information, contact L&C Dean of Transfer Programs Jill Lane at jlane@lc.edu.

More like this: