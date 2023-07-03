ROXANA - Senior-to-be Tyrone Foster is expected to be one of the top players on defense for the Alton High School football team in 2023 as the Redbirds seek to turn around their program from a 1-8 record from the year before.

Foster showed much enthusiasm and a team-first attitude during seven-on-seven passing scrimmages on June 28 with Marquette Catholic and Hardin Calhoun, along with host Roxana, at Charlie Raich Filed and he's feeling that the Redbirds are capable of turning things around this coming season.

Foster is being recognized as an Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month for the Redbirds.

"It's been good," Foster said during an interview conducted during a break in the drills. "I'm not going to lie, I'm a humble person, so I made a mistake, but I came back the next play and I did what I was supposed to do. So, we've just got to get better as a team and I need to get better as well."

Overall during the summer season, Foster feels that things are looking more promising than in recent seasons, but the Redbirds still need to play well as a team to get better and improve on their record.

"It's looking more promising than it did last year," Foster said. "We need to come together as a team more and we need to stop being so selfish and we've got to worry about the team instead of just one of us as a whole."

Foster feels he's played well thus far and attributes that to playing for the team more than himself.

"I think I've been playing good," Foster said. "I've been doing my job more, I stopped playing selfish and I started doing my job and if things start coming to me and blessed by God, of course, I think we should do good. I've been doing good as a whole this whole summer."

Foster also feels that things are looking good for Alton overall, as the Redbirds prepare for their season opener on Aug. 25 at Cahokia's Brien Field, a fixture the Comanches won at Public School Stadium last season 34-15.

"Yeah, we're looking real good," Foster said. "We've got a whole bunch of players that I'm excited to be around and play with."

As far as goals and expectations for the upcoming season, Foster keeps it very simple, yet focused at the same time.

"I don't care anything about stats, I care about winning," Foster said, "and going to the playoffs and winning. That's my highest expectation. We've just got to work towards that."

Overall, Foster is excited to get the season going and feels optimistic about his team's chances in 2023.

"Yeah, I'm feeling real good about it," Foster said. "I'm ready. I'm excited about it, I can't wait to get there, I can't wait to go there."

