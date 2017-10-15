Edwardsville's Ben Tyrell had a share of the lead going into Saturday's second round of the IHSA Class 3A Boys Golf Championship at the par-72 Den at Fox Creek course, and held the lead for half the second round.

A double-bogey on the par-4 12th hole, however, helped put him into a five-way tie for the lead at one point and he wound up shooting a 3-over 75 on the day to finish at an even-par 144 for the tournament to finish tied for third with Geneva's Tyler Isenhart. Lincolnshire Stevenson's Jackson Bussell took the medalist honors with a 3-under 141 for the tournament after carding a 4-under 68 on the day after a 1-over 73 on Friday, with Naperville Neuqua Valley's Jack Vercauten taking second with a 2-under 142 after a 2-under 70 Saturday.

As a team, the Tigers finished ninth with a 51-over team 627; Hinsdale Central won the team title with a 17-over 593, with Lake Forest finishing second at 19-over 595 and Stevenson taking third with a 26-over 602. Tyrell's 75 led the Tigers on the day, with Zach Trimpe turning in a 4-over 76, Trevor Laub a 9-over 81 and Jon Ratterman 13-over 85 to round out the Tiger scoring on the day; Tanner White shot a 15-over 87 and Lucas Verdun a 20-over 92 for the Tigers.

