ALTON - Live Music by Typsy Gypsy Band at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton IL 62002. Music begins this Friday, February 23, 2018 from 8-11pm. Doors open at 7:30pm. Tickets are $10 and are available for purchase at www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets or at the door. Seating will be cabaret-style with room to dance. Cash bar will be open. Parking is available on the gravel lot next door.

Typsy Gypsy is a 6 piece all female cover band based in Alton, Illinois and formed in 2010. They play everything from Dixie Chicks to Dylan and Rock Mafia to Pink. Members include: Cara McGuire-lead vocalist, Valerie Baumann-bass & vocals, Sara McGibany-guitar, Sarah Shewmake-guitar & vocals, Bruce McLaughlin - drums & vocals, and Jennifer Hayden-fiddle, mandolin & keyboard.

Jacoby Arts Center (JAC) is located at 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002. JAC is open Thursday- Saturday 10am to 5pm. Closed Sunday-Wednesday. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to nurture and promote the practice and appreciation of the arts through education, exhibits, cultural programs, and community outreach initiatives.

Engaging maginations, Enriching Lives!

