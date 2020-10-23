Tyler Schaper of Alton, Receives Invitation-Only Membership In Murray State's Gamma Beta Phi Society Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Because of outstanding scholastic achievement and worthy character, Tyler Schaper of Alton has been accorded invitation-only membership in the Murray State University Chapter of Gamma Beta Phi Society. The Gamma Beta Phi Society is a national collegiate honor and service organization that focuses on community and educational leadership. This is a tremendous opportunity to be recognized for his contribution to public outreach and academic dedication. Article continues after sponsor message Tyler is a Professional pursuing a Masters of Business Administration and will finish his last course in December 2020. Gamma Beta Phi Membership is extended to the top 20% of students at Murray State University. Tyler Schaper, a Chartered Financial Analyst and Certified Financial Planner employed at US Bancorp Investments, Inc. has been serving the Riverbend as a financial advisor for 18 years. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show Ft. Henry's Ra66it Ranch, FOOD FOR THOUGHT, OSF, and More!