ALTON - Because of outstanding scholastic achievement and worthy character, Tyler Schaper of Alton has been accorded invitation-only membership in the Murray State University Chapter of Gamma Beta Phi Society. The Gamma Beta Phi Society is a national collegiate honor and service organization that focuses on community and educational leadership. This is a tremendous opportunity to be recognized for his contribution to public outreach and academic dedication.

Tyler is a Professional pursuing a Masters of Business Administration and will finish his last course in December 2020. Gamma Beta Phi Membership is extended to the top 20% of students at Murray State University. Tyler Schaper, a Chartered Financial Analyst and Certified Financial Planner employed at US Bancorp Investments, Inc. has been serving the Riverbend as a financial advisor for 18 years.

