Name: Tyler Daniel Gresham 

Parents: Dakota and Tyler Gresham 

Weight: 8 lbs 1 oz

Length: 20.5 in.

Birthdate: 6/3/15

Time: 8:03 PM

Hospital: St. Anthony's

Siblings: Robert Gresham (2 1/2)

Grandparents: Denise Wahl and Peter Deshotels of Fieldon, Jerry Harrison of Jerseyville, Scott and Becky Walsh of Jerseyville, Grant and Anjie Gresham of Crystal City, MO.

Great Grandparents: Robert and Gayle Rothe of Jerseyville, Buddy and Carolyn Conner of Desoto, MO., Marty Walsh of Jerseyville.

