Tyler Daniel Gresham
Name: Tyler Daniel Gresham
Parents: Dakota and Tyler Gresham
Weight: 8 lbs 1 oz
Length: 20.5 in.
Birthdate: 6/3/15
Time: 8:03 PM
Hospital: St. Anthony's
Siblings: Robert Gresham (2 1/2)
Grandparents: Denise Wahl and Peter Deshotels of Fieldon, Jerry Harrison of Jerseyville, Scott and Becky Walsh of Jerseyville, Grant and Anjie Gresham of Crystal City, MO.
Great Grandparents: Robert and Gayle Rothe of Jerseyville, Buddy and Carolyn Conner of Desoto, MO., Marty Walsh of Jerseyville.
