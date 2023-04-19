ALTON - Tycon Builders has been a fixture in the Riverbend region since 1985 and owner Paul Yost plans on keeping it that way. Yost stressed the fire that occurred Tuesday night was very difficult, but the business will continue on in a normal fashion.

“We just want people to know Tycon is still in business as normal and will proceed ahead,” he said. “All the jobs booked will be fulfilled as scheduled.”

“We are going to operate out of an office close by on a temporary basis,” Yost said.

He said his insurance company has been contacted and once a cause is determined, work will begin to rebuild the old structure in the 3400 block of College of Avenue.

“This is the busiest time of the year for us, he said. “We want to assure customers we will fulfill our obligations as planned. We are thankful the trucks were not damaged except for the smoke. We had four vehicles parked in the warehouse.”

Tycon Builders is a major provider of residential and commercial construction services throughout the region. Yost said every job is important to the company because it is important to the customer. Since the mid-1980s, the Alton business has played a major part in the community.

Anyone with any questions can contact Paul at (618) 465-7335.

