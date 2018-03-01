EAST ALTON - The East Alton Police responded to an accident at Hodge Street and Lewis and Clark Boulevard Thursday afternoon just before 3 p.m.

The accident involved a truck hauling a trailer, that appeared to be carrying a golf cart which fell into the road, and an SUV.

Officers on the scene said there were no reported injuries and were uncertain of the cause of the accident at that time.

Both lanes of traffic on Lewis and Clark Boulevard remain opened while debris from the vehicles, the trailer and golf cart were being cleared from the roadway.

