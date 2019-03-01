EDWARDSVILLE - Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells announced Friday afternoon that two people were charged today with misdemeanor charges of child endangerment.

Nikki S. Stephens, 46, of the 1500 block of Ladd in Wood River, and Ashleigh R. Russell, 26, who is listed by police as homeless, will face the child endangerment charges.

Stephens was the caretaker of a 19-month-old child who was taken from the 1500 block of Ladd, Wood River, Illinois, Aug. 27, 2018. Due to the investigation, and the circumstance surrounding the child being taken from the home, Stephens was taken into custody and issued the criminal charge.

Russell was the person who took the child from the home without permission, Chief Wells said. The chief added that due to the investigation, and the circumstance surrounding the child being taken from the home, Russell was taken into custody and issued the criminal charge.

