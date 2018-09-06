COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois State Police in Collinsville released the names of the two individuals killed in a car-tractor trailer crash Wednesday night as Rodney L. Williams, 28, and Thomas C. Williams, 21, both of Alton. The two were pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

The impact of the collision at Illinois Route 111 and New Poag Road in Edwardsville resulted in the fatalities of both occupants of the vehicle. The truck driver was not injured.

Illinois State Police Zone 6 Investigations is conducting an independent investigation of the double fatality crash that took place at 10:49 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2018. Multiple local police departments were pursuing a subject in a stolen vehicle that was wanted for questioning in an Aggravated Battery/Mob Action investigation.

The ISP said again multiple agencies were in pursuit of the Chevrolet Cobalt. The Alton Police Department said an unmarked police car observed the vehicle and summoned the other agencies for assistance. Alton never pursued the vehicle, the Alton Police said. At the time of the crash, Hartford, Roxana and Wood River were in pursuit.

The ISP said the subject ran a red light and struck the side of a truck tractor fuel tank trailer. The impact of the collision resulted in the fatalities of both occupants of the passenger vehicle.

The roadway was closed until approximately 5:45 a.m. for crash reconstruction and hazardous material clean up.

No officers were injured during the incident. This is an ongoing investigation by the Illinois State Police and no further information is available.

