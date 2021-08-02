ALTON - It seems Alton has had its share of vehicles colliding with power poles lately.

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, two vehicles collided in the 1100 block of Central Avenue in Alton, and once again broke off a power pole.

Alton Police and Alton Fire immediately responded, as did repair personnel, who quickly repaired the pole. There were no reported injuries. Both vehicles were seriously damaged in the crash.

