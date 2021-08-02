ALTON - It seems Alton has had its share of vehicles colliding with power poles lately.

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, two vehicles collided in the 1100 block of Central Avenue in Alton, and once again broke off a power pole.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Police and Alton Fire immediately responded, as did repair personnel, who quickly repaired the pole. There were no reported injuries. Both vehicles were seriously damaged in the crash.

More like this:

Feb 19, 2024 - Five Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash at Alton's Landmarks Boulevard At Clark Bridge

Mar 14, 2024 - Glen Carbon Police Getting Two New Squad Cars

Mar 9, 2024 - Alton Woman Charged, Released After Stabbing Due To Lack Of Evidence

Mar 22, 2024 - Three Charged On Same Day With Possessing Stolen Vehicles

Apr 9, 2024 - Burglary, Stolen Vehicle Charges, More Filed In Madison County

 