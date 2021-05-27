GODFREY - Two vehicles hit head-on at Delmar Avenue and Emma Lane in Godfrey on Thursday afternoon.

Godfrey Fire Protection District and Madison County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene with LifeStar Ambulance and Alton Memorial Ambulance.

The vehicles were seriously damaged there was entrapment in one of the vehicles. Two people were injured in the accident.

The roads were closed to work through the crash situation.

Law enforcement said the roads in the area would likely be closed for a good period of time and urged motorists to avoid the situation.

