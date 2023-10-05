ALTON - Alton Police and Fire Departments worked a two-vehicle crash just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, on Alby Street at East Center Drive.

Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Bill Simon was the coordinator at the scene and he said initially there was a call of possible entrapment but when the firefighters and police arrived, a passerby had helped pull the door open for someone in one of the vehicles.

The vehicles had damage to the front and back, he said. He also said no one was transported with injuries from the scene.

No other details were available about the crash at this time.

