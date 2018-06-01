HAMEL - Two vehicles collided head-on just outside Hamel on Illinois Route 157 at Jerusalem Road around 5 p.m. on Friday.

The two vehicles were both taken away at the end by tow trucks with major damage done to each of them. The condition of those involved in the crash is unknown at this point.

The Illinois State Police and Hamel Fire Department were the two key agencies handling the accident.

Traffic was severely congested because of the time of day the crash occurred. Law enforcement and fire officials did their best to clear the scene for traffic as soon as possible.

