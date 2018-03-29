Two motorists collided head-on near the Brussels Ferry on Illinois Route 100 Wednesday afternoon.

Two were injured in the crash, but thankfully, the injuries did not seem to be life-threatening, QEM Fire Protection District Chief Gerry New, said. Illinois State Police, the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office and QEM Fire Protection District members responded to the accident.

Article continues after sponsor message

New said the roads are slick and motorists need to exhibit caution over the next few days.

“Be very careful on the wet roads,” he said. “We always seem to pick up quite a few bad accidents on the River Road. We see more things happening as the weather warms.”

“Both injured parties are very lucky,” New said.

Illinois State Police were at the scene, but were investigating and did not wish to comment yet on what happened to cause the crash.

A semi truck became stuck on Graham Hollow Road after trying to bypass the crash. The truck was fully loaded and couldn’t make it up the hill.