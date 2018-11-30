Two treated for injuries following collision between SUV and police vehicle
November 30, 2018 1:07 PM November 30, 2018 3:10 PM
ALTON - A white SUV and an Alton Police car collided at 11:40 a.m. Friday at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Northport in Alton.
Airbags were deployed in the white vehicle in the accident.
Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief David Eichen said the driver and passenger of the non-police vehicle were taken to Saint Anthony's Health Center for additional evaluation.